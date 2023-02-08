Man survives after being burnt by GPL high voltage wire

Kaieteur News – A construction worker is currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for burns about his body after being shocked by a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) high voltage wire while working on a Regent Street building on Tuesday.

The injured worker has been identified as Leon Turpin. Turpin has reportedly received severe burns about his body.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 09:20h at a multi-storey building located next to Royal Jewel House, on Regent Street.

In a brief statement on its Facebook page, the Power Company said that at approximately 09:20hrs, a network disturbance disrupted service to customers in sections of Georgetown and the entire West Bank and West Coast Demerara.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a construction worker came into contact with the company’s network with a metal pole while working on top of the multi-storey building.

“Once again, GPL implores contractors to observe the necessary safety precautions to avoid injury and unnecessary service disruptions,” GPL said in its statement.

The workplace incident is currently being investigated.