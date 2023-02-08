Latest update February 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man survives after being burnt by GPL high voltage wire

Feb 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A construction worker is currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for burns about his body after being shocked by a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) high voltage wire while working on a Regent Street building on Tuesday.

The building Turpin was working on at the time of the incident.

The building Turpin was working on at the time of the incident.

The construction worker, Leon Turpin who was injured during the incident.

The construction worker, Leon Turpin who was injured during the incident.

The injured worker has been identified as Leon Turpin. Turpin has reportedly received severe burns about his body.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 09:20h at a multi-storey building located next to Royal Jewel House, on Regent Street.

In a brief statement on its Facebook page, the Power Company said that at approximately 09:20hrs, a network disturbance disrupted service to customers in sections of Georgetown and the entire West Bank and West Coast Demerara.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a construction worker came into contact with the company’s network with a metal pole while working on top of the multi-storey building.

“Once again, GPL implores contractors to observe the necessary safety precautions to avoid injury and unnecessary service disruptions,” GPL said in its statement.

The workplace incident is currently being investigated.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Listen to a real fighter

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Ballance scores unbeaten 137 on Test return to lead Zimbabwe fightback on day four

Ballance scores unbeaten 137 on Test return to lead Zimbabwe...

Feb 08, 2023

SportsMax – Former England batsman Gary Ballance made an unbeaten century to lead a Zimbabwean fightback on day four of the first Test in Bulawayo. Day four started with Zimbabwe 114-3 off 41.4...
Read More
ENet bouncing with Rawle Toney 3×3 basketball Classic

ENet bouncing with Rawle Toney 3×3...

Feb 08, 2023

Nayaran Ramdhani wins another tournament in Canada

Nayaran Ramdhani wins another tournament in

Feb 08, 2023

Guyana Harpy Eagles resume hunt today

Guyana Harpy Eagles resume hunt today

Feb 08, 2023

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay launch WC2030 bid

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay launch WC2030...

Feb 08, 2023

Australia, England & Invitational XI register wins in the 4th round

Australia, England & Invitational XI...

Feb 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past!

    Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]