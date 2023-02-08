ENet bouncing with Rawle Toney 3×3 basketball Classic

– 16-team tournament set for March 18 – 19 at Burnham Court

Kaieteur News – ENet, the country’s everything network, has once again thrown its support behind the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic, following the presentation of a donation to the organisers at the company’s Camp Street, Georgetown headquarters.

The 16-team tournament will be held March 18 – 19 at the Burnham Basketball Court, with this year’s event featuring regional teams’ participation.

The tournament’s winner will pocket $400,000, with the teams finishing second and third going home with $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Event organiser, Rawle Toney, lauded ENet’s support, which he said dates back to the inaugural tournament in 2019.

Toney added that the company, formerly known as E-Networks, has always been a ‘friend’ to basketball in Guyana and was one of the first sponsors for Guyana’s male and female teams at the initial FIBA AmeriCup in Miami in 2021.

ENet was also behind Guyana’s senior men’s team which won, for the first time, the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship in Suriname in 2018.

“I’m extremely grateful for ENet showing support once again, as it demonstrates their readiness to help in the development of sports, and in this case, 3×3 basketball,” Toney said.

Meanwhile, ENet’s Marketing Coordinator, Ashley John, said the company was happy and willing to support the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic.

She noted ENet recognizes the effort of Toney in helping to develop basketball and his passion for sports in Guyana, and it is those merit the company has been a strong supporter of the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic.

ENet is Guyana’s leading provider of digital cable television, internet, information technology and media services.

