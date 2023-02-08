Couple homeless, play school damaged in separate arson attacks

Latest update February 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation in two alleged arson attacks that have left the Little Treasures Play School at Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice (WCB) partially damaged and a couple homeless at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the fires took place on Sunday and Tuesday respectively. The play school was housed in a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by 59-year-old Ronald Archer. Reports are that the school caught fire Sunday morning.

The partially damaged play school at Berbice.

A fire truck was sent to the scene and the firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze very quickly but the walls were scorched and furniture and documents were destroyed.

Investigations conducted by GFS found that someone had maliciously set the play school on fire.

Meanwhile, the second arson attack took place a day later around 03:35 hrs at New Market Street, Wales, WBD and destroyed the one-flat wooden building of 56-year-old Denise Adonis and 58-year-old Christie Sidney Phoenix.

Firefighters contained the blaze from spreading to nearby houses but could not save the couple’s home from being destroyed.

After concluding its investigations, the GFS found that the WBD fire was also an act of arson.

“The fire, which was the result of a malicious setting by unknown persons, destroyed the house, leaving the two occupants homeless”, GFS stated.

The GFS warns that arson attacks are illegal and once caught, the perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.

