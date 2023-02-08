Car hijacked at knife-point recovered in Albouystown

Kaieteur News – A car that was hijacked on Monday by three men armed with a knife was recovered hours later in a couple’s yard at Cooper Street, Albouystown.

The car, a Toyota Allion bearing registration number PRR 5212, was reportedly hijacked around 18:00hrs at Camp Street, Georgetown from 33-year-old Stephen Clarke of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Clarke told police that that the car is owned by a resident of Sophia, Georgetown but he uses it to work private hire in the Diamond community.

The man said that he made a trip from Diamond to Georgetown and was hijacked after picking up a woman from the Timehri bus park and dropping her off at Camp Street and Brickdam.

Clarke claimed that three men entered the car soon after the woman exited, one in the front passenger seat and two in the back. The man seated in front then placed a knife to his neck and told him to exit the car.

Fearful for his life, Clarke obeyed and the men drove away with the vehicle.

The matter was reported immediately to police and within hours, Georgetown detectives located the stolen car parked in the yard of a 43-year-old waitress, Zezeka Yaris and her male companion 43-year-old Roscoe Carter at Lot 156 Cooper Street, Albouystown.

The couple was questioned and Carter denied having any knowledge of the car while Yaris claimed that her father, Dennis Yaris, a resident of ‘B’ Field Sophia had parked the car there, handed her the keys and told her to keep it for him.

Police took possession of the stolen car and arrested both of them as investigations continue.