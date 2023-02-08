Be careful of those who come bearing promises!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys sorry fuh all dem people wah dead and suffer losses from de earthquake. We in Guyana does always like to boast how we nah get earthquake and hurricane.

But we had we own economic hurricane during de 1980’s. De economy was devastated by de den government. Was as if a hurricane pass through de country.

Dem politician does like to turn up when dem gat disaster and mek all kind of promises to de people. Dem does do this to try fuh win de support of de people. But when dem leff, yuh does nah see dem back. Ole people does always warn yuh fuh be careful of those who come bearing gifts … and promises!

It remind dem boys of de time dem had an earthquake in a village. A local politician decide fuh visit and fuh mek promise to improve he popularity.

He land down in de village and ask de people what dem need.

One man tell de politician, “We gat two main needs, Sir. We gat a hospital but we gat no doctor.”

When de politician hear dis he tek out he phone and dial a number and then after speaking, he assured de people dat a doctor would be dere de next day to look after de injured and de sick.”

He den turn to de villagers and ask dem what was the second problem dem gat.

To which de same man tell he, “Secondly sir, there is no telephone signal anywhere in the village.”

Talk half. Leff half!