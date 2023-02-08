$38M water supply system commissioned in Kato

Latest update February 8th, 2023 12:51 AM
Feb 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Some 450 residents of Kato, Region Eight, now have improved access to potable water following the commissioning of a new water supply system.
The well was commissioned by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, Regional Chairman, Mr. Headley Pio, GWI’s Hinterland Service Director, Mr. Ramchand Jailal and other regional representatives and residents.
Speaking at the commissioning Minister Rodrigues noted, “I’m pleased to be here to commission this well. From 2020, I’ve been coming and I learned about the struggles, especially with access to water and we devised a five-year plan to ensure delivery to the hinterland.”
The Minister said that by the end of 2023, Region Eight should have 90 percent water coverage.
The new system at Kato will now see 95 percent coverage in the community. “We are about honouring our commitment of bringing development,” Minister Rodrigues said.
The Ministry of Housing said prior to the implementation of this project, the existing shallow well system was insufficient to supply water to the entire community as such, only households and public buildings close to the old system received water.
The scope of works for the Kato project included: the drilling of a new potable water well to a depth of 120 meters, installation of 5500 meters of 50mm (2″) PVC pipes & 2500 meters of 19mm (3/4″) pipes with 80 service connections, the construction of 2 reinforced concrete slab storage base, the installation of the photovoltaic pumping system including submersible pump, controller, solar panels and accessories, and the construction of a fence around the photovoltaic system.
On Monday, the minister also commissioned a $26.5 million well at Taruka, to the benefit of more than 200 persons. Meanwhile at Paramakatoi, two new wells will be drilled in 2023. This will bring relief to an estimated 1100 residents, who receive water from a spring.
