Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana

Feb 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Veerasammy Permaul, the Guyana Harpy Eagles left-arm spinner is celebrating a monumental feat in regional cricket. On Friday, he reached the milestone of 500 wickets for Guyana in the regional first-class competitions – the first bowler from his country to achieve this.

Veerasammy Permaul

Veerasammy Permaul

The magic moment came when he took the wicket of Keon Harding of Barbados Pride on the third day of the West Indies Championship contest at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Permaul dedicated the performance to his parents, who he said sacrificed a lot to help with his development and progress in the game.

A beaming Permaul was understandably elated with his accomplishment and spoke proudly. He started as a 17-year-old against Windward Islands way back in January 2007 at the Tanteen Recreational Ground in the Carib Beer Series. He took four wickets in a marathon 34 overs – early signals of his consistency and accuracy.

“I remember that first match against the Windwards and how excited I was to play for Guyana. It was more than a dream come true, it was everything to me, to represent my country in ‘big man’ cricket,” Permaul said.

“To now reach 500 wickets … was not really a goal but I’m happy to reach it. I remember my first wicket, Devon Smith with my second ball of my career and obviously the 500th was Harding so I’m looking to add more to my tally.”

Overall, Permaul is in his 130th first-class match. He has taken 574 wickets and bowled close to 30,000 balls – an amazing work-rate. On Saturday he ended with 2-28 to have six wickets in the match as the Guyanese defeated the Bajans.

“I love four-day cricket it is a tests for all aspects of the game. We always stress in our meetings that the most important part of the game is patience, whether you’re a batsman or a bowler,” Permaul said. “The goal is to see Guyana retain the four-day title. I started when we were being beaten a lot. Then we won five years straight and that was a great feeling.”

One of the great peaks for Permaul was when he bowled in partnership with leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

“I always enjoyed bowling with Bishoo and we enjoyed playing together. We started at the Albion playing club cricket together and eventually we played for Guyana together. We grew up together and it was a privilege to play with him. I contained one end and he attacked at the other end, and we formed a fantastic partnership.” (CWI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to put Windies in command over Zimbabwe

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to...

Feb 07, 2023

SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Read More
Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Feb 07, 2023

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Feb 07, 2023

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates...

Feb 07, 2023

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University...

Feb 07, 2023

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with EBFA and West Dem action

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with...

Feb 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past!

    Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]