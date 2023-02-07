Man to know fate tomorrow for 2018 murder of ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – Forty-three-year-old Lurick Fiffee, of 1109 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, will know his fate on Wednesday for the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Rosemary Rudder.

The State’s case is that Fiffee murdered Rudder between March 30, and 31, 2018 at Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

The accused is on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court. Fiffee had denied the charge and a trial had commenced last year. However, that trial was aborted after one of the jurors found out that one of the State’s witnesses is his relative. As such a new trial had commenced and on Monday, the State’s prosecutor and Fiffee’s lawyer, Dexter Todd gave their closing statements bringing the curtains down on the trial.

Justice Morris-Ramlall set Wednesday, February 8, to sum up the evidence in case, before the jurors deliberate on the evidence presented to the court. According to reports, 32-year-old Rosemary Rudder, a caterer of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, had shared a relationship with the accused.

It was reported that Rudder and Fiffee were involved in a heated argument which resulted in a scuffle. A post-mortem examination performed on Rudder revealed that she died as a result of compression to the neck consistent with choking and compounded with blunt trauma to the head.