Man to know fate tomorrow for 2018 murder of ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – Forty-three-year-old Lurick Fiffee, of 1109 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, will know his fate on Wednesday for the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Rosemary Rudder.

Accused, Lurick Fiffee

Accused, Lurick Fiffee

Dead, Rosemary Rudder

Dead, Rosemary Rudder

The State’s case is that Fiffee murdered Rudder between March 30, and 31, 2018 at Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

The accused is on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court.  Fiffee had denied the charge and a trial had commenced last year. However, that trial was aborted after one of the jurors found out that one of the State’s witnesses is his relative. As such a new trial had commenced and on Monday, the State’s prosecutor and Fiffee’s lawyer, Dexter Todd gave their closing statements bringing the curtains down on the trial.

Justice Morris-Ramlall set Wednesday, February 8, to sum up the evidence in case, before the jurors deliberate on the evidence presented to the court. According to reports, 32-year-old Rosemary Rudder, a caterer of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, had shared a relationship with the accused.

It was reported that Rudder and Fiffee were involved in a heated argument which resulted in a scuffle. A post-mortem examination performed on Rudder revealed that she died as a result of compression to the neck consistent with choking and compounded with blunt trauma to the head.

