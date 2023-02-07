Govt. spends almost $1B to rehabilitate Canal No. 1 & 2 main roads

…to spend an additional $300M

Kaieteur News – With almost $1 billion expended so far, the Government is looking to spend an additional $300 million to continue the rehabilitation of the Canal No. 1 and 2 main roads.

According to a recent invitation for bids (IFB), the Ministry of Public Works is inviting contractors to execute phase five of the rehabilitation project on the two main roads.

It was stated in the tender document that $150,000,000 each is estimated to continue the repair of the roadways. The projects are slated to open on March 1, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Back in December, Kaieteur News reported that the Ministry signed two contracts totalling $221,841,060 to continue a previous phase on the both roads.

The contracts were signed with R&B Investment Inc. who is contracted to complete phase three of Canal No. 1 main road to the tune of $103,520,235, and AJM Enterprise to complete Phase Three of Canal No. 2 road to the sum of 118,320,825.

Rehabilitation of these two main roads began in 2021 with Phase One of the projects being awarded in September to complete the roads in the farming communities. As part of efforts to continue the upgrade of the access roads, two other contracts worth $192, 181,710 were awarded to complete Phase Two of the projects earlier last year.

These two new additional contracts, when calculated show that so far a total of $757,767,417 is being spent by the Public Works Ministry to do rehabilitative works on these two roads.

Back in April 2022, the NPTAB office on its website had revealed that R&B Investment Inc. secured a $99,000,300 contract to execute works for Phase Two of the Canal No.1 road while Navin & Son Construction was awarded a $ 93,181,410 contract to work on Phase Two of Canal No. 2 road.

Further, Kaieteur News reported that already $343,794,647 was spent on the first phase of these roads. In September 2021, two contractors, Japarts Construction Inc. and Aronco Services Inc. were awarded contracts to upgrade the first phase of the roads.

Reports are that Japarts was awarded a $173,131,854 contract to work on Canal No. 1 and Aronco a $170,612,793 to work on the Canal No. 2 main access road for the sum.

The two new projects, which are now out to tender, forms part of the $27.7 billion allocated in this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of roads across the country.