Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ex-husband, hit man sentencing deferred

Feb 07, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Babita Sarjou case…

Kaieteur News – The sentencing for 34-year-old Shradhanand Narine, called ‘Anand’ and 41-year-old Daral Ponto, called ‘Yankee’ was on Monday deferred to February 14, 2023 by Justice Simone Morris – Ramlall.

Last month, Narine, of Lot 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, admitted to paying Ponto, of Lot 54 Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, $100,000 to murder his wife, Babita Sarjou back in 2010 – Ponto also admitted to the crime.

Daral Ponto called ‘Yankee’ (left) and Shradhanand Narine, called “Anand”

Daral Ponto called ‘Yankee’ (left) and Shradhanand Narine, called “Anand”

The matter was called on Monday before Justice Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court. The prosecution informed the court that Narine and Ponto have not yet been subject to a psychiatric evaluation. As such, the judge adjourned the matter to next Tuesday at 11:00hours.

Kaieteur News had reported that a jury was empanelled for the trial after both men denied that between November 4 and 5, 2010, they murdered Sarjou. However, when the trial was set to commence Narine and Ponto changed their pleas and pleaded guilty to the capital offence.

Babita Sarjou disappeared on November 4, 2010.  The mother of one was reported missing for six years before her skeletal remains were discovered buried near Narine’s backyard.

On May 22, 2016, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum and a team of detectives were able to crack the case. After digging the site for hours, detectives recovered skeletal remains which were later determined to be Sarjou’s following DNA testing.

State Counsel, Muntaz Ali, who led the prosecution, told the court that in Narine’s written confession, he detailed his involvement in the crime. According to the confession, in 2010 Sarjou and Narine had marital problems and Narine published nude photographs of his wife.

In October 2010, Narine and Ponto met at D’Urban and Hardina Streets, Georgetown, where they formulated the plan to kill Sarjou.

On November 4, 2010, Narine and Ponto executed their plan.

They first lured Sarjou to the National Cultural Centre, located on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Dead, Babita Sarjou

Dead, Babita Sarjou

When she arrived, Narine, his 4-year-old son along with Ponto were sitting in Narine’s car. According to the confession statement, Narine tricked Sarjou into getting into the vehicle before he grabbed his son and left her in his vehicle along with Ponto.

Notably, Narine had told Ponto to honk the car horn when he was finished killing his wife. Ponto reportedly strangled the woman to death before using a blanket to cover her body in the backseat.

They then drove to Narine’s Seaforth Street, Campbellville home where they later placed her body in a hole that was dug near Narine’s backyard.

The woman’s relative later reported her missing, but it was until 2016 when detectives were able to crack the case.

Narine reportedly confessed to a police officer saying, “Babita have a lot of affairs and she been a shame me so I plan this thing with Daral to kill she.”

He even offered the police officer $5o0, 000 to “help me out this thing.”

For his part, Ponto’s confession statement was similar to Narine’s but he noted that he was given $50,000 to kill Sarjou.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to put Windies in command over Zimbabwe

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to...

Feb 07, 2023

SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Read More
Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Feb 07, 2023

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Feb 07, 2023

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates...

Feb 07, 2023

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University...

Feb 07, 2023

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with EBFA and West Dem action

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with...

Feb 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past!

    Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]