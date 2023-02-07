Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Double century call fuh double celebration!

Feb 07, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff people start to celebrate when dem hear how Tage mek he maiden Test hundred. Den was double celebration when he convert it to a double century.

De boys gat good cricketing pedigree. He father was a star batsman fuh de West Indies. And he does look and bat just like he father. But he show we one quality which we like. He could when he wants change gears. He hit a six fuh reach he double century.

Dat alone is a cause fuh celebration. Guyanese does look fuh a reason fuh celebrate. And nuff men who don’t even follow cricket tell dem better half how dem gat to attend an event fuh celebrate de double century.

But nowadays dem women following cricket just as keen as men. If yuh want know de score just ask some of dem women at yuh wuk place. Dem following de matches even and straight like de men. And dem celebrating even and straight too. One woman tell she husband how she gan go with he to celebrate de occasion. Is suh when dem men think dem smart. Dem does get outsmart.

Dem boys glad fuh de young cricketer. But dem boys know that there is always a time when yuh form does dip and yuh don’t do as well. Is den yuh need de support of dem public. But is den yuh does get de most criticism. So dem boys just hope dat now dat de West Indies finally settle on an opening pair, dat dem supporters gan support de openers and urge dem fuh do well even when dem nah do well.

Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to put Windies in command over Zimbabwe

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to...

Feb 07, 2023

SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Read More
Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Feb 07, 2023

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Feb 07, 2023

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates...

Feb 07, 2023

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University...

Feb 07, 2023

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with EBFA and West Dem action

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with...

Feb 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past!

    Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]