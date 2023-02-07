Double century call fuh double celebration!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff people start to celebrate when dem hear how Tage mek he maiden Test hundred. Den was double celebration when he convert it to a double century.

De boys gat good cricketing pedigree. He father was a star batsman fuh de West Indies. And he does look and bat just like he father. But he show we one quality which we like. He could when he wants change gears. He hit a six fuh reach he double century.

Dat alone is a cause fuh celebration. Guyanese does look fuh a reason fuh celebrate. And nuff men who don’t even follow cricket tell dem better half how dem gat to attend an event fuh celebrate de double century.

But nowadays dem women following cricket just as keen as men. If yuh want know de score just ask some of dem women at yuh wuk place. Dem following de matches even and straight like de men. And dem celebrating even and straight too. One woman tell she husband how she gan go with he to celebrate de occasion. Is suh when dem men think dem smart. Dem does get outsmart.

Dem boys glad fuh de young cricketer. But dem boys know that there is always a time when yuh form does dip and yuh don’t do as well. Is den yuh need de support of dem public. But is den yuh does get de most criticism. So dem boys just hope dat now dat de West Indies finally settle on an opening pair, dat dem supporters gan support de openers and urge dem fuh do well even when dem nah do well.

Talk half. Leff half!