Ann’s Grove man remanded on gun, ammo charges

Feb 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – A resident of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday remanded to prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a loaded firearm.
According to the police, the defendant Stefan Hamlet, 29, made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where the charges were read to him.
Hamlet was charged for possession of a firearm without a licence, Possession of Ammunition without licence, and discharging a loaded firearm with intent.
He pleaded not guilty to the three charges and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Lambert until February 27, 2023.
