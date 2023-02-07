Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ann’s Grove man remanded on gun, ammo charges

Feb 07, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A resident of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday remanded to prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a loaded firearm.

The firearm and ammunition Hamlet had in his possession.

Remanded to prison: Stefan Hamlet

Remanded to prison: Stefan Hamlet

According to the police, the defendant Stefan Hamlet, 29, made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where the charges were read to him.

Hamlet was charged for possession of a  firearm without a licence, Possession of Ammunition without licence, and discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

He pleaded not guilty to the three charges and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Lambert until February 27, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to put Windies in command over Zimbabwe

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to...

Feb 07, 2023

SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Read More
Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Feb 07, 2023

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Feb 07, 2023

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates...

Feb 07, 2023

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University...

Feb 07, 2023

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with EBFA and West Dem action

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with...

Feb 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past!

    Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]