Three Guyanese remain on IDB blacklist for fraud, collusion

Kaieteur News – Three Guyanese and two companies related to them remain on Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) blacklist years after they were first sanctioned by the regional financial institution.

Back in 2018, a total of eight Guyanese firms and individuals were on the IDB’s list for fraudulent and collusive practices. The three Guyanese who are still on the list are: Vevakanand Dalip, Sabrina Mary Williams and Abel Khemraj Rai. Notably, Dalip’s firm is also on the list as well as a firm that is reported to have connections with Rai.

Though it is not the first time that local firms and individuals have been barred by IDB, it must be noted that the institution is one of the biggest funders of government projects.

According to information from the IDB’s website, Dalip and his company were debarred for fraud and collusion for 13 years (December 29, 2017 to December 28, 2030. Williams was also debarred for fraud and collusion from the same period.

As it relates to Rai, he was debarred for fraud and collusion. He was added to the blacklist on August 23, 2016 and will be removed next year, on August 22. Sidrai Enterprises, a company reported to have connections with Rai is debarred for collusion from June 30, 2016 to June 29, 2024.

According to the IDB Dalip, Williams and Rai were sanctioned for having engaged in fraudulent, and collusive, practices which are collectively prohibited practices and are in violation of the IDB Group’s Sanctions Procedures and anti-corruption policies.

Importantly, it was stated that debarred firms or individuals are ineligible to be awarded and participate in any IDB financed contract for the periods indicated. Also, the ineligibility may extend to any firm or individual who directly or indirectly controls the debarred firm or any firm which the debarred firm directly or indirectly controls. In the case of a debarred individual, ineligibility may extend to any firm which the debarred individual directly or indirectly controls.

Moreover, the trio as well as V. Dalip Enterprise and Sidrai Enterprises were listed on a circular, addressed to all procuring entities from Guyana’s Public Procurement Commission (PPC), advising them that no contract shall be awarded to an entity that has been debarred by the Commission.

The PPC debarred Dalip and his company for almost 13 years (February 2, 2018 to December 29, 2030). Williams was also debarred for the same period. Rai was debarred for seven years (November 29, 2016 to August 22, 2024). Sidrai Enterprises was debarred for seven years (February 21, 2017 to June 29, 2024).

Interestingly, V. Dalip Enterprise was awarded a contract by the Ministry of Housing and Water back in December 2021. Dalip’s company received an $889 million contract for the completion of Lot 2 of the Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway. The blacklisted company is among 12 contractors who will executive the works for the $13.3 billion road project.

According to the PPC website, Dalip and his company should not be awarded any contract between February 20, 2018 and December 28, 2030.

The PPC was established under Article 212 W of the Constitution of Guyana, was constituted on October 28 2016 when the first five Commissioners were sworn in by former President David Granger.

The purpose of the Commission as detailed in the Constitution of Guyana is to monitor and review the functioning of all public procurement systems to ensure that they are in accordance with law and such policy guidelines as may be determined by the National Assembly.

In 2022, new Commissioners were sworn in by his President Irfaan Ali. The Commissioners that were sworn in were, Pauline Chase, as Chairperson, Berkley Wickham as Deputy Chairperson, Dianna Rajcumar as a Commissioner, Joel Bhagwandin as a Commissioner, and Rajnarine Singh as a Commissioner.