Taxi driver runs over drunken cousin lying on road  

Latest update February 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old taxi driver on Friday night accidently ran over his drunken cousin with his car at St. Cuthbert’s Mission killing him.
The dead man was identified as 54-year-old Paul Daniels who was reportedly lying on the road when the accident occurred.
According to police, the incident took place around 21:30hrs while the taxi driver was heading west along the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Scheme Road with passengers in his car.
The taxi driver alleged that he had run over something on the road while driving but didn’t know what it was until his passengers told him that he ran over a man.
He stopped and reportedly returned to the scene only to find out that he had just run over his cousin, Daniels.
Public-spirited citizens reportedly picked up Daniels from off the road and placed him into another car, which immediately transported him to the Mackenzie Public Hospital. Doctors there pronounced him dead on arrival and his body was transported to the hospital’s mortuary.
It is unclear why Daniels was lying on the road so late in the evening but according to villagers of St. Cuthbert’s Mission he was probably drunk.
One of them (name provided) told Kaieteur News that Daniels had a habit of “getting drunk and lie down all over the place”.
Police has since taken his cousin, the taxi driver, into custody to assist with the necessary investigations. A breathalyzer test conducted on him after the accident revealed that he too might have been driving under the influence. The results showed that his breath alcohol content measured .20% and 0.21%, way above the legal limit.
