Institutions to protect us, have instead failed Guyana

Dear Editor

Countries and societies can only be prosperous and peaceful if the institutions responsible for these functions are efficient in administering their duties. Institutions are like the posts of a standing building, stronger posts keep the structure rigid and standing, weak posts will cause instability and eventually structural collapse.

A country cannot protect itself; it needs its institutions for this, such as, The Government and its Ministries, The Opposition, The Attorney General, The Judiciary, Immigration Security and Law Enforcement, The GRA, The EPA, The Media, Unions, Regional Heads and any other person in a decision-making capacity that will affect the outcome of prosperity and peace in a country. Starting with the Government and oil, if the original oil contract was based on 3 billion barrels of oil and now it’s 11 billion barrels, then according to oil contract laws, Guyana can negotiate a new contract for the other 8 billion barrels as this is a change close to 300% and is more than significant from the original contract, so Guyana has the option of renegotiating a new contract for the other 8 billion barrels or apply the terms of the original contract to the 8 billion barrels. However, the government continues to claim sanctity of contract and is fighting its own people for the benefit of the oil companies.

Guyana’s gold, with the amount of debt the US Government is taking on, all leading economists globally have concluded gold will provide more security than the US dollar and leading countries are now holding gold, how much gold is the Guyana Government holding?

Then came the moronic statement from Dr. Ashni Singh, three more large gold companies are coming to Guyana. Also why is the government embarking on so many billion-dollar mega projects for a population of fewer than a million? The AG and Judiciary since Hoyte’s presidency have quickly made legislation on citizens for small possession of ganja but no meaningful laws for foreigners and corrupt officials. Has it not occurred to them those who wear suits and walk with pens are the biggest criminals in Guyana?

The GRA is running down Guyanese for taxes but not the foreigners. The EPA is granting environmentally disastrous permits without protection for Guyana. Regional Administrators are getting funds to spend for the citizens of their regions but the money disappears into thin air. The police and other authorities are running down ordinary Guyanese for petty crimes but don’t have records on foreigners walking freely across the country. The inefficiency of Guyana’s institutions can be felt all across the country. Those who have time file complaints through media or discuss them close to home. Only one media is highlighting the robbery and destruction of Guyana. The Opposition previously under PPP Government was engaged in vibrant protests but now silent about the foreign exploitation of Guyana, their only protests target locals. The Unions continue to be politically-biased. Wealth is a zero-sum game, when one side loses the other wins, so far, the Institutions representing Guyana continue to lose for Guyana. Will this ever change?

David.