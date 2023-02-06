Hopetown residents block road, set car on fire

…after driver crashes into pedestrians

Kaieteur News – A businessman’s son was on Sunday evening assaulted and his car torched by angry residents after he crashed into two pedestrians at Hopetown, Berbice Region Five.

The accident victims were identified as a teenager and young adult in his twenties who might be a member of the Guyana Defence Force.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred close to 18:00 hrs.

They recalled that the victims were walking “along the shoulder of the Hopetown Public Road” and were approaching the entrance of an adjacent street when the businessman’s son lost control of his car and crashed into them.

Public-spirited citizens ran to their assistance and rushed them reportedly to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Videos surfaced of one of the victims seemingly unconscious, with shredded clothes and bruises being placed in a car that sped off with him.

Kaieteur News learnt that they were both admitted in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, other residents reportedly attacked the businessman’s son and gave him a spubd trashing until he was rescued.

Cell phone recorded videos surfaced too of him being chucked, pushed around, slapped and punched before finally escaping the angry crowd.

Kaieteur News understands that the businessman’s son was taken to a police station where he allegedly only reported the assault and then went to a hospital for treatment.

After receiving treatment his father then allegedly tried to take his son home but after invention made by police and an opposition Member of Parliament he was stopped and taken into custody to assist with investigations.

It is alleged that the businessman verbally abused the ranks for doing so but it was explained to him that even though his son was assaulted he still needs to be questioned about the accident he was involved in.

By this time angry residents had set the businessman’s son’s car ablaze and blocked the Hopetown Public Road.

Region Five police ranks were quickly able to restore the peace and cleared the road.

At 21:30 hrs it was announced that traffic in the area was flowing smoothly again.