GCAA’s honours 17 staff for long-standing service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) on Friday commemorated 56 years as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and at a simple ceremony at its boardroom, the organisation awarded 17 long-standing employees for their years of service.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar commended the work of the GCAA for its continued valuable contributions to Guyana.

He noted the importance of advancing the regime, and highlighted that the budgetary allocation is just one aspect of the government’s commitment to fostering the advancement of the civil aviation sector.

“Now we are at a peak, where our compliance is good, where the systems are good and we have good regulations that back the authority to enforce in the sector. It took a lot to get here and maintain development. We are entrenched with you in taking the authority forward. As part of a global community, we have the responsibility and obligation to make sure that we maintain the systems,” Minister Indar stated.

GCAA’s Director-General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, recognised the commitment of Ministers Indar and Bishop Juan Edghill in their efforts to elevate the authority.

“It is often the political will that must be there in order for the aviation authority to move forward. And this is, thanks to the ministers for supporting this authority,” he expressed. Among the awardees were Chaitrani Heeralall, Adrian Bassier, Mohammad S. Khan, and Mortimer Salsbury, who served for 38, 33, 37 and 32 years respectively.

At its last ICAO audit, Guyana received a 77 percent rating, well above the global average which is 67 percent.