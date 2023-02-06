Latest update February 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

GBA to host presentation of awards to outstanding boxers, officials

Feb 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association will on Wednesday host it eagerly awaited 2022 presentation ceremony. The ceremony will be held at the Mirage Lounge on Albert and Third Streets, Alberttown. GBA President Steve Ninvalle disclosed that the gala event will commence at 6:00PM and will see the best performers in 2022 receiving prizes.

Desmond Amsterdam

Top of the list is light heavyweight boxer ‘Dynamite’ Desmond Amsterdam who walked away with the Boxer of the Year Award. Amsterdam is a sergeant in the Guyana Defence Force and will be joined by fellow members of the force Terrence Poole MS (Best Coach) and Jermain Craig (Best Referee/Judge). According to Ninvalle, there will be other awards. The president indicated that it is only fitting that the GBA recognizes the sterling performances that have been given during last year and promised that the ceremony will now be an annual affair.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “This is a humble and custody attempt, a storied tradition by the association to reward the individuals, athletes and officials to be specific, who have performed remarkably and beyond the call of duty in the prior year. While the marquee presentations will include the Best Boxer, the Best Coach and the Best Official awards, several other notable accolades will also be presented at the gala.”

 

