Food For The Poor concludes training for Mahaicony farmers

Kaieteur News – Food For The Poor (Guy) Inc. and Partners of the Americas Farmer to Farmer programme brought the curtains down on the Organisational Management Workshop last Wednesday, certifying 15 farmers to better manage their businesses.

The programme was held to boost the capacity of the Central Mahaicony Perth Village Farmers Association, FFTP said in release to the media. The sessions were facilitated by Ms. Kaitlan Mahoney, a US-based volunteer recruited by Partners of the Americas.

Speaking at the simple ceremony held at the Food For The Poor (FFTP) headquarters in North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Chief Executive Officer of FFTP (Guy) Inc., Kent Vincent praised the farmers as he spoke on the importance of the work they do daily.

He emphasized that the role of the organisation is not only to move on from a project after it is completed but to seek ways whereby the lives of individuals, groups, and organizations are impacted. The CEO also stated that the agency was pleased to be a part of the initiative and views it as a future step to be a part of other collaborations with Partners of the Americas, Farmer to Farmer Program.

Meanwhile, Country Director at Partners of the Americas, Farmer to Farmer, Guyana, Kelvin Craig noted that Guyana has been benefitting from funding under the project by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for several decades.

While it was first-time collaboration between Food For The Poor (Guy) Inc. and his organization, he pledged his continued support to work with Food For The Poor (Guy) and the Central Mahaicony Perth Village Farmers Association. The facilitator of the sessions, Kaitlan Mahoney explained that the purpose of the training was to take the Mahaicony Perth Village Farmers Association and allow them to regain their confidence, noting that they were a strong and dedicated association.

Mahoney also said, “I have no doubt that this group will get back into the pig production, they will get back into the ham production and I have no doubt that this group will find the right market and I look forward to following the progress. I think the most important strategy was the willingness to include youths, it is very important that with the knowledge this group has, they share and pass on and empower the youths to be very proud of where they come from.”

Over the course of the five days which commenced on January 26, 2023, and concluded on February 1, 2023, the farmers benefited from Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis, which is expected to aid in improving the organisational structure, roles and responsibilities, leadership, vision plan, and action points on how to achieve long and short-term goals. The farmers said that the programme was refreshing as it allowed them to see things from a new perspective. For instance, when it comes to the weaning of piglets, they explained that the new method they were taught will now see them doing less work and earning more.

Farmers, who are in the business of managing fruit and vegetable crops, relayed that the program has given them a feeling of empowerment and confidence as they knew they could take better care of their gardens. In unison, the farmers thanked Food For The Poor (Guy) Inc. and Partners of the Americas Farmers to Farmers, Guyana for this joint initiative.