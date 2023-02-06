Applications open for Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2023 Pageant

Kaieteur News – Women between the ages of 18 – 26 and have an interest in pageantry are being invited to apply to be part of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2023 pageant scheduled for June.

The pageant has been launched by renowned Guyanese designer, Randy Madray.

The title will allow the winner to become an ambassador for Guyana, to represent in the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen pageant in St. Kitts and Nevis later this year, a statement to the media said Saturday

Madray, who is also the National Franchise Holder, said the Miss Guyana Culture Queen should embody what the title says, “Queen of Culture”, and must be ready and equipped with the knowledge and talent to adequately showcase Guyana’s culture on a regional platform.

Madray acquired the franchise in 2019 and had selected Arian Dahlia Richmond to represent Guyana in the regional pageant. She had secured the 1st runner up title, and won many special prizes, in just a short preparation time.

This, the designer says, demonstrates Guyana’s ability to walk away with the coveted Miss Caribbean Culture Queen title, if the necessary investment and preparation is done with an actual local pageant that is dedicated to training potential queens who can give Guyana and all that the country possesses, additional exposure on such a massive stage.

“Prior to us sending Dahlia, I have had the opportunity to design for many other countries for Caribbean Culture Queen, which is the regional leg of the pageant and I believe this proves to be a great platform to market Guyana through pageantry, while at the same time, providing an amazing experience for our beauty ambassador that is exciting and safe all together. I would have been afforded the opportunity to attend several of the regional legs and I really believe Guyana needs to be well represented on this stage. Hence, my reason for acquiring this franchise,” Madray said.

The franchise owner noted too that in order to embody a true “Culture Queen”, young women who are signing up, should be poised and an ambassador for good, a role model who is graceful and humble. She should be confident and a leader for the people. Most of all, she should be genuinely Guyanese.

The queen will walk away with a spectacular package inclusive of cash, a fully sponsored designer wardrobe for a year, endorsement deals and much more.

Madray said he is confident in his team to execute a spectacular and transparent production.

“I believe what sets us apart is our amazing team, experience, vision and drive. The Miss Guyana Culture team is a team filled of young, dynamic professionals who have served in the pageant fraternity for a while, showcasing their unwavering talents. This team is genuinely passionate about Guyana, pageantry and the experience for contestants in pageantry. I believe it is the absolute dream team and if the passion is this consistent across the board, we can definitely achieve 10s across the board as well,” he posited.

Explaining further, that his acquisition of the franchise satisfies an even bigger purpose for Guyana and the local pageant industry, Madray said, “Pageantry in itself is a concept that serves to bring people together, creatives together, a country together and even beyond that for the sake of a common cause.”

“Firstly, the pageant aims to empower and nurture young women through a program that will benefit them for a lifetime. The program involves mentorship, etiquette improvement, cultural adventures and projects, and of course the more direct competition segments. I believe by making this a reality, it allows the industry to grow and satisfies our social responsibility to young people as they prepare to lead tomorrow.

Apart from benefiting the contestants, I believe, based on the approach birthed by an amazing governing body, many creatives can benefit from being a part of this journey. I would love to see Guyana showcased in ways never done before, where tourists are encouraged to flood our tourism destinations and our folklore is not forgotten,” the franchise owner added.

More information can be found on Facebook and Instagram @ Miss Guyana Culture Queen.