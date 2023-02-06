Latest update February 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
OVP (Organization for the Victory of the People, www. ovpguyana.org), is known as the Black Panther organization in Guyana. We are in fact the official Guyanese chapter of the New Black Panther Party, a global organization with chapters in the Caribbean, South America, the USA, Europe and Africa. We wish to welcome and congratulate Ms. Letitia Wright. We imagined that we would be welcoming a Hollywood star, with all the superficial bling and glitter that usually accompanies such events. Instead, Letitia Wright reminded all of us what it means to be Guyanese and proud of it, something many, living right here, have forgotten.
Every time she addressed us, from the moment she stepped off the plane, she did so with humility, wisdom, generosity of spirit, faith and purpose. She is indeed a true Black Panther, representing the very best of African traditions, values and womanhood. There was a real possibility that Marvel’s Black Panther might have trivialised the legacy of the Black Panthers and their very real fight for justice, both past and present. However, with artists like Letitia Wright at the helm, there is no chance of that. Thank you Sister for being you, for being real, for being a true Guyanese super hero. You inspired us all with your honesty and integrity. We wish you the very best and hope to see you here again soon.
Gerald A.Perreira
Chairman
Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP)
