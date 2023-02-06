A balloon create turbulence in America!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When dem boys did small and dem want buss a balloon, dem used to tek a pointer and poke it. America decide dat a balloon wah flying in its air space needed to be brought down. And to do so it fired a missile at it.

Dem thought de balloon was a form of spyware, but dem boys nah buying dat. If China wanted to spy on America, it could do so easily from outer space using one of its satellites. It nah need no balloon to do so.

It mek dem boys remember de time a man land a hot air balloon but did not know where he was. He see a woman and decide to ask her, “Excuse me, can you help me? I promised a friend I would meet him an hour ago, but I don’t know where I am.”

The woman replied, “You are in a hot air balloon between 40 and 41 degrees north latitude and between 59 and 60 degrees west longitude.”

“You must be a programmer,” said the balloonist.

“I am” replied the woman, “How did you know?”

“Well,” answered the balloonist, “everything you told me is technically correct, but I have no idea what to make of your information, and the fact is I am still lost.

Frankly, you’ve not been much help.”

The woman below responded, “You must be an Opposition politician.”

“I am,” replied the balloonist, “but how did you know?”

“Well,” said the woman, “You don’t know where you are or where you are going. You have risen to where you are due to a large quantity of hot air. You made a promise which you have no idea how to keep, and you expect me to solve your problem. The fact is you are in exactly the same position you were in before we met, but now, somehow “it’s my fault.”

Talk half. Leff half.