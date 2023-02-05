OP:ED – Proxy wars – Keep fires burning, people divided

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – Nothing has really changed from Cold War days. The old line Soviets (Putin) are still at it, only this time, it is on their own extended soil, as in the periphery, meaning Ukraine. But, so that nobody gets the idea that America and B and C and E are given a pass, I say: perish the thought. Let’s take a grassroots look, conduct a poor man’s analysis.

In Ukraine’s Zelensky, America and Europe have found their local superstar. He is adept at keeping the war on the front pages of the press, and before the television cameras. He does so while he milks ABC&E, and they all return the favor by making the best use of him to stick it to Vladimir, upturn his cart. Get this straight, I don’t have much use for Comrade Putin, but I can see through what the West is doing near the Urals and Steppes: tanks, missiles, and more to keep the fires burning. The Caucasians are sabotaging the Slavs under the long shadow the Caucasus mountains. Democracy under duress, rallying and extending a helping hand necessary Why?

Russia probably has more oil than anybody else, including Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. Despite significant advances with renewables, oil is still king for the foreseeable future, as I see it. Who cares if the world burns up; or some poor people experience droughts, floods, poverty, and starvation? The world is suffering from a population crisis anyway. Remember Thomas Malthus and his food wisdoms. The point is that Russian oil-known and undiscovered-is a prize that is not just tempting, but irresistibly so. The only spoiler is Vladimir, who has these ideas about motherland and national patrimony, which reminds me of a Guyanese by the Guyanese, Cheddi Jagan, (Burnham also). When the former rolled out his program, his goose was fried and devoured. And when Burnham launched his business about the commanding heights of the economy, the State Department decided he had outlived his usefulness. It was just business, like how the business of ITT, Pepsi Cola, and United Fruit took precedence over the rights of the people of Chile and Guatemala.

Looking East, things got out of hand with Putin at the helm, and Exxon and Chevron had to retreat. I recall that Shell and BP had a piece of the action; maybe still do. Enter Zelensky, in what is now recognized far and wide as a proxy war for Western objectives. I admit to fright because that man in the Kremlin has his hands on the trigger, and sometimes he doesn’t look toohappy or settled. Corner Putin, bring him to heel, and pave the way for oil companies to return in triumph. The good guys win, democracy prevails and everybody live happily ever after. It is the capitalist way, the American way.

I do a long, slow turn from Europe to Guyana. In Guyana, America has its local Zelensky in the twin personages of President Ali, and the Hon. Vice President. Don’t forget oil. The President has fallen in love with the American Way, while the impeccable Vice President clears the way for Exxon. The Americans talk from two sides of their mouth. Ambassador Lynch speaks of inclusion, while Exxon’s people light a fire under Guyana’s leadership tag team to keep things, as is. Rigging and riggers will do the trick. To elaborate, keep the people divided and distracted, so as to facilitate Exxon, Hess, and the Orientals enriching themselves at our expense. Why worry about backward natives fighting among themselves about Local Content, the magnificence of numerous reforms under the Attorney General’s wily craftsmanship, and equity in the sharing of the oil pie?

Put them (craven leaders) to fight America’s proxy wars, while American interests flourish. It is Zelensky again; the Americans are gifted in latching on to those who would do their barbaric handiwork. They had Forbes Burnham, now they have two remarkable Guyanese leaders, only too happy to jump to their bidding, execute their visions. It is a different kind of outsourcing. In fairness, if the PNC was in power, my conclusion is that Guyanese would have been similarly sold up the creek, only in a less crude, possibly less primitive manner. Ukraine and Zelensky wage war for nationhood, democratic ideals and processes, including self-determination. Well, at least on paper. In Guyana, it is about elections, democracy, free and fair, and human rights. I am not hearing a peep about oil rights, or what is free and fair about our oil wealth. Perhaps, Her Excellency would get around to saying a word on that score. Did someone say private business? If Local Government Elections is on the table for foreigners, how come Exxon’s crimes are not? It is why we hear endlessly about rigging and riggers, amid the tomfoolery and hypocrisy of ‘One Guyana.’ Exxon strips Guyana, the PPP flips Guyanese the bird.

