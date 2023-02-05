Harpy Eagles dent Barbados’ Pride

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Other matches end in stalemates

Kaieteur News – Guyana Harpy Eagles played clinically on the final day to come out victorious against the defending champion, Barbados Pride, in their opening match of the 2023 West Indies Championship, which ended yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Eagles were able to claim all 10 of the opposition’s wickets on the fourth day to emerge victorious by a massive 183 runs – the only win by a team in the opening round.

On Day Four, The eventual victor declared on 126 – 9 off 44.1 overs in the morning session to post a target of 277 for Barbados. However, a clinical display of bowling and fielding rocked the Bajan batting line up as they were restricted to 94 in 36 overs.

Guyanese pacer Nial Smith led the attack with 5 – 31 from ten overs while Ronsford Beaton snagged 2 – 11, Veerasammy Permaul claimed 2 – 18 and Shamar Joseph picked up 1 – 21.

The most resistant Pride batsman in the second innings was Jonathan Drakes, who crafted 36 from 99 deliveries to top score, while Akeem Jordan (20) and Shamarh Brooks (12) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Earlier in the day, Guyana resumed their second innings on 91 – 8 and added 35 runs before their declaration came after just over an hour of play that was interrupted by rain showers.

During that time, Permaul was able to top score for his side with a valiant 33 while Smith contributed a much-welcomed 12 runs at the bottom of the order toward the end of Guyana’s second innings.

Jordan and Keon Harding picked up 3 – 32 and 3 – 37, respectively, while a wicket each went to Jair McAllister, Chaim Holder and Shemar Spinger for Barbados.

Guyana will now turn their attention to the second round when they face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes from Wednesday, February 8, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Match details: Guyana Harpy Eagles 371 off 121.1 overs (Matthew Nandu 126, Kevin Sinclair 43, Veerasammy Permaul 37, Jair McAllister 3-43, Chaim Holder 3-72) and 126-9 declared off 44.1 overs (Veerasammy Permaul 33, Matthew Nandu 16, Akeem Jordan 3-18, Keon Harding 3-37) beat

Barbados Pride 220-9 off 91.2 overs (Sheyne Moseley 65, Shamarh Brooks 51, Shemar Springer 35*, Veerasammy Permaul 4-53, Kevin Sinclair 3-65, Shamar Joseph 2-33) and 94 off 36 overs (Jonathan Drakes 36, Akeem Jordan 20, Nial Smith 5-31, Ronsford Beaton 2-11, Veerasammy Permaul 2-18)

Other matches’ summarized scores – Windward Islands Volcanoes 243 off 63.1 overs (Tevyn Walcott 87*, Sunil Ambris 55, Bryan Charles 4-46, Terrance Hinds 4-72) & 425-5 off 113.4 overs (Kimani Melius 192, Kavem Hodge 80, Sunil Ambris 55*, Alick Athanaze 51, Bryan Charles 2-92) drew against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 315 off 92.1 overs (Amir Jangoo 86, Tion Webster 79, Terrance Hinds 52, Ryan John 5-18, Darius Martin 2-80) & 225-7 off 83 overs (Jason Mohammed 79*, Tion Webster 58, Ryan John 3-27, Kavem Hodge 2-54)

Leeward Islands Hurricanes 260 off 118.3 overs (Jeremiah Louis 78*, Jahmar Hamiton 40, Marquino Mindley 3-29, Abhijai Mansingh 3-47) and 241 off 73.5 overs (Rahkeem Cornwall 85, Montcin Hodge 31, Jamie Merchant 4–43, Abhijai Mansingh 2-30) drew against Jamaica Scorpions 234 off 82.4 overs (Leroy Lugg 79, Abhijai Mansingh 56, Paul Palmer Jr 47, Rakheem Cornwall 5-54, Sheeno Berridge 2-25, Colin Archibald 2-37) and 194 – 9 off 72.1 overs (Abhijai Mansingh 61*, Jamie Merchant 47, Rahkeem Cornwall 5 – 41)