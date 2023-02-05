Exxon to wrap up public meetings on 6th project this week in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) or ExxonMobil Guyana will wrap up its Public Scoping Sessions for the sixth oil project- the Whiptail development- this week in Berbice.

On Monday, February 6, 2023 Exxon will be meeting with stakeholders from 10:00hrs at the Mahaica Technical Institute, Mahaicony, Region Five. Later that day the team will move to the Latchman Singh Primary School, West Coast Berbice (WCB) to hear from stakeholders. That meeting will commence at 15:00hrs (3pm).

On Tuesday February 7, 2023, ExxonMobil Guyana will be at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Training Centre, Port Mourant Berbice, Region Six for a meeting commencing at 10:00hrs.

So far, stakeholders who attended the scoping sessions in Regions Four and Three have left the meetings with unanswered questions.

Publisher of Kaieteur News, Mr. Glenn Lall had said these meetings are being held so that the oil company can tick the boxes to say they met the requirements in-country to consult with the public.

“This is just a sham because of the requirement in place for it to be done. They want to show the World how transparent they were – that they engaged the country and its people- so no one can accuse them of highhandedness with the people’s oil wealth,” he said.

His comments came after the oil company released a public notice informing stakeholders of the sessions. It must be noted that while the venue and time was set for all the other Regions, Exxon did not specify where or when the meeting will be held in Region Four, the most populated district in the country. The oil company announced these details two days before the meeting.

With the sixth project being pursued, Exxon is still reluctant to speak on the issue of insurance for the operations. When questioned on the subject at its Georgetown meeting, the Project Manager for ExxonMobil Guyana, Anthony Jackson said, “: “On insurance, I would have to defer that question, I am not an insurance expert of the affiliate, I am aware of our commitment to address any issue that might arise especially if it was related to oil spills…Insurance is not the primary mechanism that we use to do that. If there is a car accident and we needed to act, we don’t wait and say ‘hold on let me call insurance’…that is a tool that is used after the fact to address any claims we might have…”

Its sixth project, the Whiptail development, seeks to produce oil at the Whiptail, Pinktail and Tilapia fields. Tilapia’s discovery was announced by the oil giant in February 2019. It was followed by the welcomed news of another successful exploration activity at Whiptail field in July 2021 and Pinktail in 2021.

In the oil giant’s Project Summary, available on the EPA’s website, it was noted that the operations will add up to 275,000 barrels of oil per day to the current production rates of about 393,000 barrels of oil per day.

ExxonMobil hopes to start up the sixth development by the fourth quarter of 2027 or first quarter of 2028. It has an expected field life of at least 20 years.

Whiptail will be located in the south eastern portion of the Stabroek Block, approximately 183 km from Georgetown. Current plans include drilling via drill ships to produce oil from approximately 40 – 65 production and injection wells.