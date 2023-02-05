Exxon shipbuilder looking for Guyanese to help expats move around pets, find living quarters, set up bank accounts

Local Content call…

Kaieteur News – SBM Offshore’s subsidiary, Guyana Deep Water Operations Inc. (GDO) recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking to understand the extent of in-country capabilities for the provision of international mobility services.

GDO which is also the operator of Guyana’s two oil ships, the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, said the mobility services will be for its expatriates in every aspect of their relocation to Guyana.

The document said: “It is expected from bidders to demonstrate the capacity to execute all services related to assisting expats and families to relocate to Guyana and provide services as per the below areas: Airport pick-up / Orientation / Assistance in moving pets across countries (Documentation) / Educational assistance (School recommendations) / House hunting and Reviews / Short-term living quarters / Settle in assistance / Lease contract support (Issuance and Renewal) / 24hr Support Assistance / Expat house management assistance / Bank account set-up support / Local documentation issuance support / Logistic assistance (shipping and handling of personal items) / Storage Facility.”

It added, “The above are the key areas…, we can add to the scope if deemed necessary as it relates to the service.”

GDO said the RFI has several objectives. Expounding on this front, it said the company may use responses from participants to validate and further develop the company’s recommendations for the Request for Quotation (RFQ) for International Mobility Services. It said too that the RFI process allows it to seek input and develop a list of qualified bidders before structured bid rules take effect. Additionally, GDO said the RFI process provides participants with an opportunity to begin developing responses to some of the potential requirements if they are selected for the RFQ. Finally, depending on responses from participants, the company said it may unbundle the services described in this RFI and in a future RFQ (Request For Quotation) into several enabling agreements that may be awarded to more than one bidder.

Furthermore, the SBM subsidiary said Guyanese content development is the key factor to the success of its operation, adding that it is committed to establishing Guyanese partnerships and developing Guyanese content. In keeping with this business philosophy, SBM said companies answering the RFI will have to present their involvement for the Guyana community and/or any involvement in sustainability projects or development in country.

According to GDO’s 2021 financials, its principal activity is the operation and maintenance of the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity.

The operations and maintenance for Liza Destiny started December 19, 2019, when a certificate of production was issued by its client, ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

In December 2018, the company signed a Readiness for Operations (RFO) contract with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited for the FPSO Liza Unity. The operations and maintenance contract for the Liza Unity kicked in following first oil in February.

In terms of future developments, the SBM affiliate said operations continue to experience strong growth, both offshore and onshore.

It said preparations are also ongoing for the arrival of the FPSO Prosperity in 2023 and FPSO for the Yellowtail development project in 2025 for which the operations and maintenance contract award is subject to necessary government approvals and final work order to be received from the client.

The company said it continues to expand and embed its presence in-country with the opening of new purpose-built operational headquarters including an Integrated Operation Centre for offshore units.