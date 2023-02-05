Doctorates giving away!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is tradition of some universities to hand out honorary doctorates to esteemed individuals! De University of de West Indies did give one to Brian Lara a few years ago. And one of dem universities in India confer President Ali with a doctorate last month.

UG decide fuh join de de bandwagon. At its last Convocation it give out a few honoray doctorates. Dem boys nah envy anybody wah get dem degree.

But deh gat something dat bothering dem boys. How much doctoral programmes UG does offer. Dem boys can’t remember reading about UG graduating any PHD graduates in recent times. Dem boys know about dem wah study medicine does be called “doctor.”

So how can a university which does not offer many PHD programmes, if any at all, confer honory doctorates? Just asking!

In America dem gat people with PHDs selling at fast food joints. De question dem does gat fuh answer de most is, “Can I have ketchup with that?”

It remind dem boys about de story of de scientist and de drunk man wah sitting in a bar about de coronavirus.

The drunk man tell de scientist, “You just trying fuh scare people. You don’t know anything.”

The scientist replies, ”I’m a scientist! I’m paid to know these things. I have a PhD and everything!”

The drunk slurs back, “Well I have a DhD.

The scientist says, exasperated, “What the hell is a DhD?”

The drunk replies, “You’re some doc if you don’t know what a DHD is!”

Talk half. Leff half!