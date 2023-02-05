Doctorates giving away!

Latest update February 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 05, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Is tradition of some universities to hand out honorary doctorates to esteemed individuals! De University of de West Indies did give one to Brian Lara a few years ago. And one of dem universities in India confer President Ali with a doctorate last month.
UG decide fuh join de de bandwagon. At its last Convocation it give out a few honoray doctorates. Dem boys nah envy anybody wah get dem degree.
But deh gat something dat bothering dem boys. How much doctoral programmes UG does offer. Dem boys can’t remember reading about UG graduating any PHD graduates in recent times. Dem boys know about dem wah study medicine does be called “doctor.”
So how can a university which does not offer many PHD programmes, if any at all, confer honory doctorates? Just asking!
In America dem gat people with PHDs selling at fast food joints. De question dem does gat fuh answer de most is, “Can I have ketchup with that?”
It remind dem boys about de story of de scientist and de drunk man wah sitting in a bar about de coronavirus.
The drunk man tell de scientist, “You just trying fuh scare people. You don’t know anything.”
The scientist replies, ”I’m a scientist! I’m paid to know these things. I have a PhD and everything!”
The drunk slurs back, “Well I have a DhD.
The scientist says, exasperated, “What the hell is a DhD?”
The drunk replies, “You’re some doc if you don’t know what a DHD is!”
Talk half. Leff half!
VP Jagdeo words exposing him
Feb 05, 2023West Indies Tour of Zimbabwe (Cricinfo) – Amid the Bazball era and a trillion T20 leagues, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul brought out the good old-fashioned Test match cricket...
Feb 05, 2023
Feb 05, 2023
Feb 05, 2023
Feb 05, 2023
Feb 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The suggestion that rice and gold are sectors that are in crisis is a fear-mongering tactic. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]