Dias, Arjoon and Kathy Ten Pow advance to BCQS Squash Masters finals

Kaieteur News – The third day of the BCQS Guyana Squash Masters saw players contest the semis to advance to the final round of competition which was scheduled for Saturday.

Friday night was an exciting night of competition, as promised; it was an action-packed Day Three of Guyana Masters tournament at the Georgetown Club Court (GTC) Camp Street, Georgetown.

The main event of the night was Nicolette Fernandes going up against ‘the lanky Barbadian’ Shawn Simpson followed by the high energy match between Daniel Ince and Alex Arjoon.

Arjoon came out victorious in the evenly contested battle and managed to end the contest in the fourth game winning 3-1.

The Day also saw Javed Ali defeating Dane Pereira 12-10, 11-2 and 11-4, Javid Rahaman went down to Nicholas Narain in a 2-3 encounter and Jason van Dijk also defeated Lee Fung-A-Fat 11-8, 11-7 and 11-5 in the Men’s 30-44 semi finals.

In the Women’s 35 and-over semi finals, Hazel-Anne Sandy met with Kathy Ten Pow in the first match as the latter set up a convincing win over Sandy, 3-0 while Tian Edwards went the distance to defeat Anna Perreira 11-8, 12-10, 7-11, 8-11 and 11-8.

Meanwhile, the flaring Don Ben from Barbados lost to Peter Pirtheesingh out of Trinidad and Tobago in a 2-3 defeat in the Men’s 45-54 Category. Orson Simpson also defeated Winston Findlay to advance to the final of the Men’s 65 & Over category.

Over in the Men’s 55-64 category, in what is deemed ‘the most exciting category’ of the competition saw John Holley, Peter Harris, Narendra Singh and World Masters Extraordinaire Mark Sealy racking up wins on the third day of competition to advance to the final round.

Lloyd Fung-A-Fat lost to Peter Harris 0-3, while John Holley defeated Marlon White out of Barbados in a high tempo match-up, Trinidad’s Holley went on to win the contest 6-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11.

Mark Sealy defeated Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci 3-0 and Narendra Singh was victorious in a 3-0 win over Sanjay Amin.

The BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ finished on Saturday 4th February. Dennis ‘Running Ants’ Dias was scheduled to defend his title in the against Winston Findlay (British Virgin Island) in the Men’s 65 Open final.

The 35-and-over final between undefeated the Lydia Fraser and Kathy Ten Pow and the Men’s 30-44 finals between Alex Arjoon and Shawn Simpson were also billed for Saturday.

There was will also the third place playoffs in the various divisions that featured Mekdeci, Ince and Fernandes.

The tournament is sponsored by BCQS International Barbados- Sanjay Amin.