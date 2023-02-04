Latest update February 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Windies interim coach Coley said preparation for Zimbabwe has been ‘sufficient’

Feb 04, 2023 Sports

SportsMax – After nearly two weeks of preparation in Bulawayo, West Indies interim head coach is eagerly awaiting the first ball of the series this morning. According to Andre Coley, the preparation has been sufficient, with numerous practice sessions and a dominant display in the three-day warm-up match against the Zimbabwe XI, across town at the Bulawayo Sports Club.

Now the attention switches the “big show” – the first Test against Zimbabwe, and the location moves to the Queens Sports Club, where the two teams will meet.

West Indies players go through their paces during a practice session. (CWI)

West Indies players go through their paces during a practice session. (CWI)

“We are confident that the areas that we wanted to address and spend some time on, we were able to do so. The facilities have generally been good and offered us enough to get through what we needed to,” Coley said.

He also expressed pleasure at the way the players have been responding to the training, noting that they have been putting in extra work in the nets and on fitness.

Regarding getting ahead and eventually winning the series, he is looking for consistency in all areas.

Wary that Zimbabwe are highly competitive at home, the West Indies will be eager to start the year right, having enjoyed some success in the longest format over the past 18 months and a series in South Africa to follow.

The first Test will begin today Saturday, February 4. First ball is 10am (4am Eastern Caribbean/3am Jamaica).

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas and Jomel Warrican

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Windies interim coach Coley said preparation for Zimbabwe has been ‘sufficient’

Windies interim coach Coley said preparation for Zimbabwe has been...

Feb 04, 2023

SportsMax – After nearly two weeks of preparation in Bulawayo, West Indies interim head coach is eagerly awaiting the first ball of the series this morning. According to Andre Coley, the...
Read More
Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews sponsorship of RHTYSC U-15 Team for 26th year

Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews sponsorship of...

Feb 04, 2023

Harpy Eagles falter on Day three

Harpy Eagles falter on Day three

Feb 04, 2023

BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ concludes today

BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ concludes today

Feb 04, 2023

Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s over-40

Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Masters in...

Feb 04, 2023

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine...

Feb 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]