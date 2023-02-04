When business people get too close to government leaders

Kaieteur News – When businesspeople get too cozy with government leaders all things are possible. Mutual back scratching is the result, with both government leaders and their cronies in business benefiting enormously. The usual losers are nobody but the taxpayers, the law-abiding, and the continuously disappointed.

Take the recent revealing developments involving India’s super tycoon of a businessman, Gautam Advani. He transformed from corporate star to media rock star to global business superstar. It looks as though his star, the entire constellation of them, is about to take a plunge. A hundred billion in value wiped out in the blink of an eye could slowdown, if not sink, the likes of Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Mukesh Ambani, among others of that illustrious moneyed elite. Mr. Advani made sure that he always was at the side of that other rising star, the political one from Gujarat, Narendra Modi, as he blazed his path to the head of the Indian Government. It was, and still appears to be, the best company he could have kept, the one remaining ace in his crumbling deck of slippery cards.

Some call it networking, which has a respectable sheen that conceals plenty of other activities, some not so palatable to those who do things by the book. Other observers take the harsher tone and posture by attaching the label of crony capitalism to such businesspeople and political leadership relationships. The story is that Mr. Advani was approved for building six airports, though his only known association with such structures was when he passed through them, or invested in them, or closed deals in some exclusive lounge while he awaited his flight.

The sentiment is that Mr. Advani has enjoyed way more than his share of government business, which is mainly due to his intimate ties with Prime Minister Modi. In addition, ways are found to soften or neutralize regulations that smaller, unconnected companies and people must manage somehow. This is not the way things are in India alone; just look at how the defence companies and big business come in their own when Republicans have the upper hand in American politics; and, by the same token, how trial lawyers and trade unions come in for most favourable entity status, when the Democrats control the levers of power.

Connections to the politically powerful payoff, personal relationships between politicians and businesspeople flourish, sometimes to incredible heights. Using the parallel and plight of India’s Advani, there is Guyana, and its own realities involving guileful businesspeople and still silkier politicians, with leaders as the game changers. The old PPPC Governments had a businessman who grew from a one-man shop to the equivalent of a local conglomerate. This was notwithstanding collapsed sea defences, other crumbling infrastructure works. The same smooth business operator got an extended lease on his commercial life when the Coalition APNU+AFC took the reins of government in 2015. As said earlier, connections and donations are what count the most.

Now the people with more assets are those who have more to give. They are also recognized as the ones who must get more. This came into full flower recently, and it did not involve business. To stretch matters, it could be said that it was about the business of killing, an execution done under the bright lights and cameras. Names were called, businesspeople on a collision course made speeches, and there is where a most heinous and sordid affair has since rested.

What is enlightening about that execution-style killing was that it occurred near to the official residence of the First Family of Guyana. Notwithstanding that complete disregard for the safety of those around the nation’s head-of-state, be they upstairs or outside, the President himself has been the picture of, shall we say a remarkable stillness. What darkened the muddy waters still more, was when not one national leader, but another, made it his duty to get uncomfortably close to what was a murderous business.

When it is money that leads to falls, as in the case of Mr. Advani, one can understand that high political friends work out ways to help, if only as payback. On the other hand, when murder is the matter, then businesspeople and political leaders should be worlds apart.