Wanted bulletin issued for rape accused

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for Kevin Pollard called “Chiney” for the offence of rape.

Notably, Pollard was one of three men charged back in October 2022, for allegedly gang raping a Venezuelan woman at Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.

The police are asking anyone with information about Pollard’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.