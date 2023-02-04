Latest update February 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wanted bulletin issued for rape accused

Feb 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for Kevin Pollard called “Chiney” for the offence of rape.

Wanted: Kevin Pollard called “Chiney”

Wanted: Kevin Pollard called “Chiney”

Notably, Pollard was one of three men charged back in October 2022, for allegedly gang raping a Venezuelan woman at Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.

The police are asking anyone with information about Pollard’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Windies interim coach Coley said preparation for Zimbabwe has been ‘sufficient’

Windies interim coach Coley said preparation for Zimbabwe has been...

Feb 04, 2023

SportsMax – After nearly two weeks of preparation in Bulawayo, West Indies interim head coach is eagerly awaiting the first ball of the series this morning. According to Andre Coley, the...
Read More
Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews sponsorship of RHTYSC U-15 Team for 26th year

Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews sponsorship of...

Feb 04, 2023

Harpy Eagles falter on Day three

Harpy Eagles falter on Day three

Feb 04, 2023

BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ concludes today

BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ concludes today

Feb 04, 2023

Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s over-40

Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Masters in...

Feb 04, 2023

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine...

Feb 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]