Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s over-40

Kaieteur News – Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Master by seven wickets in the latest round of the 2023 Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) Over-40, 20-overs competition at Airy Hall ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Invaders, the former champion, reached a challenging 180-8 from the 20-overs while Sunrisers replied with 186-3 in the 14th over.

Ex-Essequibo senior Inter-County opening batsman Ravi Beharry led the way for Sunrisers Masters with 60 while his captain Shivsankar Bissoon hit a responsible 59.

Shivsankar Bissoon

Shivsankar Bissoon

For Invaders, Mohammed Ali struck 52 while veteran softball player Ramesh Narine contributed 37. Bissoon proved his all-round capability by capturing 3-20 from his maximum four overs. Baharry also showed good skills with the ball to claim 3-46 off four overs.

At the same venue, defending champions Caribbean Cricket Club 2 got the better of Hibernia Strikers by four wickets.

Hibernia only managed an insufficient 176-7 at the expiration of the 20-overs while Caribbean Cricket Club 2 surpassed the target in the 15th over.

Yasir Mohammed led the way with 44 and 43 from Richard Patterson as Dhanraj Singh grabbed 2-43 in his four-over outing.

When Hibernia Strikers batted, Gobin Chandrika hit a top-score of 40 and received contribution from Fizul Mohammed who made 39.

Yasir Mohammed churned out an impressive all-round performance to claim 3-19 from four tidy overs. Rooplall chipped in with 2-44 off four overs.

Details from other game between Devonshire Castle Sports Club and Queenstown Tigers were not available.

Meanwhile, the action is set to continue on Sunday with three more matches.

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 will face off with Sunrisers Masters at Queenstown ground from 9:30 am while at the same venue from 1 pm, while Invaders Masters and Queenstown Tigers will do battle. Hibernia Strikers are set to entertain Devonshire Castle Sports Club at Hibernia facility commencing at 10:00am.

Meanwhile, the final is set for mid-March. The tournament is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was a long-time softball supporter. His brother Vo Tajeshwar is still one of the main sponsors.

