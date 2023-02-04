Single mothers top list of persons seeking help from President during two-day outreach in Region 6

Kaieteur News – More than 90 percent of the persons seeking assistance from President Irfaan Ali during a two-day outreach to Region Six were single mothers.

The President, during a press conference held on the second day of his outreach to the Region told reporters that “more than 90 percent of the women who represented the issues were single parents. That is something that needs specific attention. Many have between 3-5 children… Single mom, single women-led households so we can understand the type of challenges, difficulties additional pressure on women-led households in the region. This is something we need to take in the planning framework…”

Reports are that over 2200 residents turned up at the government outreach in search of solutions to their problems.

President Ali told reporters that “we have listened to, helped and supported, counselled to some extent more than 2200 persons in the last two days…” The Head-of-State said that given the complaints he has personally listened to, it is evident that there is need for intervention at the community level.

The President applauded the young people who are actively contributing to the development of Region Six. Lauding the efforts of the youth, President Ali said that there is good reason for such optimism noting that “with investment from the private sector… transformative projects including roads, highways, call centres, centre for differently abled people, the oil refinery, expanding of port facilities, massive housing program, expansion of private sector investment…etc.”

Turning his attention to the housing sector, for which he was once Minister, the President disclosed that almost 200 titles and transports were processed with 150 advertised to be collected Friday.

The regularization and distribution of land titles was also done with specific reference to an area in John’s, Port Mourant, Berbice being fully regularized within 24 hours of the President’s arrival in Berbice. Twenty-four titles were also made available.

Additionally, the President said that approximately 50 house lots were allocated, while over 50 low-income homes and five core home applications being processed.

Notwithstanding the progress made over the last two days, President Ali was disappointed that persons had to wait for an extended period to be given their titles and transport, something he said was dealt within a matter of 48 hrs.

Another issue, which he said remains a challenge is, allotees refusing areas they were offered. Despite such, Ali noted that he has seen tremendous aggression and expansion in the housing sector in Berbice and from the engineering aspect, “getting infrastructure going and delivering what they have delivered in a year is amazing.”

Meanwhile, the President said that healthcare in the region has improved and he is well pleased.

In the area of public works, President Ali said there were more than 100 complaints in relation to roads, drains, bridges, and sea defence of structures, “as a result of this, we already have engineers on the ground working…”

The Head-of-State said he also took note of the high number of public assistance complaints, with more than 100 persons filing complaints. He disclosed that approximately 70 percent of those issues were addressed at the outreach.

Speaking to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the President said that there have been many complaints while noting that over 200 complaints lodged with 40 percent being resolved and 20 percent in the process of being resolved. He said the remaining 40 percent of the cases will be addressed in the shortest possible time.

During the outreach, representatives from the Office of the President, the various ministries, NIS, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) worked collectively to bring to a close the many issues ventilated. (Malisa Playter-Harry)