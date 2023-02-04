No tricks, no living!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Since Irfaan share out dis disability grant all kind of schemers coming out of de woodwork. Some people determined fuh get de $100,000 wah sharing out as de disability grant.

Wan man claim how he disabled. Dem boys surprise at dat because de man walking, talking and seeing good. So dem boys ask he how he disabled. He tell dem boys if dem nah see he gat cockeye.

So dem boys ask he if de eye affecting how he seeing. He tell dem boys, “ No.” So dem boys had to tell he dat he nah disabled is just dat he eyes nah de same as nuff people. But de man get vex and seh how he disabled because he gat cockeye.

So dem boys wan know if yuh gat tied-tongue if yuh disabled. And if yuh born with funny elbow, if yuh disabled or if yuh gat knack knee or bow foot, like you know who, if yuh disabled.

Dem boys had to remind de man dat de grant is fuh children and nat fuh adults. Dem boys waiting fuh see if some big men gan turn child just fuh get de grant.

It mek dem boys remember de man wah turn up and claim how he is a fisherman and he name nah get pon no list fuh get help. Dem boys ask he wah kind of fisherman he was, he tell dem he does throw cast net.

But dat is Guyana fuh you. No tricks no living. De smarter de government, de wiser de population.

Talk half. Leff half!