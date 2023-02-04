Latest update February 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Murder accused makes court appearance

Feb 04, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Belfield woman’s murder…

Kaieteur News – Deonarine Sawh, called ‘Boyzie’ of Plantation Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) made his first court appearance on Thursday at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with the offence of murder, Contrary to the Common Law. He was arrested on January 25, 2023.

Deonarine Sawh

The accused appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The case was postponed until March 14, 2023 for report.

Nazaleen Mohamed

Sawh was captured on January 25, 2023 after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in relation to the murder of Nazaleen Mohamed at Hope Lowlands, ECD. He was found in an abandoned house at Mahaica, Region Four, one day after the police issued the wanted bulletin.

This publication had reported that the body of the 47-year-old woman, a housewife of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was found floating in a canal, with several wounds about her neck, ear, head and abdomen – with intestines protruding.

The police in their initial statement had disclosed that the suspect has been identified as the dead woman’s ex-partner. Kaieteur News understands that Mohamed was living at Belfield Squatting Area, with her daughter and reputed husband, who was at sea on a fishing boat.

The woman was last seen alive by a neighbour, while she was leaving her home and heading to her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.

Reports indicate that around 08:05h on January 25, the woman’s 32-year-old son received a call from his mother’s cellular phone. When he answered, he reportedly heard a male voice (whom he identified as the suspect) and also his mother’s voice shouting for her phone – before the call ended.

The woman did not return home and the neighbour left in search of her.  While walking along Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, the neighbour came across Mohamed’s motionless body in the canal.

The police were immediately summoned, and the scene was processed and photographed.

