Mon Repos man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder

Feb 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – Thirty-six-year-old Kevin Boodram of Lot 435 Block 8 Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, is wanted by
the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for conspiracy to commit murder.
The police on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for Boodram. They are asking anyone with information about Boodram’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.
