Mon Repos man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder

Kaieteur News – Thirty-six-year-old Kevin Boodram of Lot 435 Block 8 Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, is wanted by

the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for conspiracy to commit murder.

The police on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for Boodram. They are asking anyone with information about Boodram’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.