Man on $2M bail for accident which claimed lives of fishermen

Feb 04, 2023

Deadly Essequibo accident…

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one year old Derindra Sitaram was on Friday placed on $2M bail for the deadly Essequibo Coast, Region Two, accident which claimed the lives of two fishermen when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

It was reported on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 that Zamaan Rafeek, 23, of Paradise, Essequibo Coast and Mohan Maniram, 50, of Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast were allegedly killed by a speeding car along the Devonshire Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

On Friday, Sitaram, of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast and Lot ‘B’ Zelandia Wakenaam Island Essequibo River, appeared before Magistrate Sam at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court.

The 21-year-old man was slapped with two counts of motor manslaughter contrary to Section 35 A (1) of the Motor and Vehicle Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02 as amended by Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amended)Act N0.17 of 2022.

Sitaram was not required to enter a plea as the charges were laid indictably. Magistrate Sam granted bail in the sum of $2M and the matter was adjourned to February 28, 2023.

In addition, Sitaram was also charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to render assistance to injured persons.

He pleaded not guilty to both charged and he was placed on $100,000 bail for driving under the influence and $20,000 bail for failing to render assistance. Magistrate Sam also adjourned those matters to February 28, 2023.

According to reports, the fishermen were killed after they were struck by a black Toyota Wagon. It was stated that Rafeek and Maniram were reportedly struck around 00:50hrs on Tuesday, while they were heading to the riverside to prepare for a fishing trip out at sea. The fishermen worked together on the same boat and Maniram was reportedly towing Rafeek on his bicycle to the location.

According to police, “Maniram was riding west along the southern side of the road when a speeding car, PAD 831, heading in the same direction struck them from behind”.

The impact reportedly severed Maniram’s head and tossed the rest of his body and Rafeek into a nearby trench while the car careened off the road some 50 yards away from where it had struck them.

Police said once the car got into the trench, the driver exited and ran away. He was arrested about half an hour later after police found him hiding out at his house located about “200 yards” from the accident scene.  A breathalyzer test conducted on him revealed that his breath alcohol content was way above the legal limit measuring 43 and 45 micrograms.

