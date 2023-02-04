Harpy Eagles falter on Day three

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Lead by 242 going into final day

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles could have been sitting prettier going into the final day of their 2023 West Indies Championship four-day match against defending champion, Barbados Pride, but had a torrid final session yesterday partially shifted the weight of the encounter.

Playing at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, Guyana slumped to 91 – 8 at stumps on Day three after they restricted the opposition’s first inning score to 220 – 9.

Eagles were left with a lead of 151 runs, following the completion of the first innings, after they posted 371, and are now ahead by 242 runs. Overnight in the middle are Veerasammy Permaul and Nial Smith, who have 11 and 0, respectively.

Guyana were in a favourable spot in the second session because they ended Pride’s innings at least 45 minutes before the tea interval, but a list of poor shot choices landed them in a less favourable position towards close of play. However, their lead is still formidable.

Tevin Imlach replaced Hemraj at the top of the order because he was unwell but he (Imlach) ended the match with a double duck since he failed to get off the mark once again when Jair McAllister struck with the score on 3.

It was the same result for the new batsman, Kemol Savory, who was bowled for 0 by Akeem Jordan one run later.

The captain, Leon Johnson (12), also had a brief stay as did Anthony Bramble (1), Kevin Sinclair (1), Shamar Joseph (4) and Hemraj (15). Nandu made 16 but watched as five teammates were needlessly dismissed before him.

The result of those wickets brought together Permaul and Smith, the penultimate pair, with Ronsford Beaton as the only Harpy Eagle left to bat.

For Pride, both Jordan and Harding finished the day with three wickets each while McAllister and Shemar Springer picked up one each.

In the first session yesterday, Pride resumed from their overnight score of 105 – 3 with Shamarh Brooks (10) and Keon Harding (3) as the surviving pair. They shared in a 57-run partnership that was cut short when Veerasammy Permaul bowled Harding for 24 in the 63rd over to push the total to 159 – 4.

Nicholas Kirton (2) was the new batsman but he had a brief stay in the middle since he edged one from Kevin Sinclair into the gloves of Anthony Bramble on the seventh delivery he faced.

Springer was Kirton’s replacement and the partner that supported Brooks on his way to another first class half century. However, Brooks’ inning was stopped on 51 when he was caught by Nandu off the bowling of Permaul; Pride were 178 – 6 after the lunch interval.

That wicket further exposed the tail but Springer was left unbeaten on a resistant 35 as Jordan (0), Chaim Holder (13) and McAllister (2) all went cheaply to end Pride’s reply at 220 – 9. Unfortunately for Pride, their wicketkeeper, Shane Dorwich, has been unable to take the field for some time.

Permaul bagged 4 – 53 from 26.2 overs while Sinclair claimed 3 – 65 from 24 overs and Shamar Joseph picked up 2 – 33 from 15 overs.

Today the match enters its final day and is expected to bowl off from 10:00 hrs ECT.