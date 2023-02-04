Grove house maliciously set on fire… 13 homeless

Latest update February 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Thirteen persons are now homeless after a Grove, East Bank Demerara (ECD) house was maliciously destroyed by fire during the wee hours of Friday, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said.
The Fire Service, in a statement said that the Lot 110 Grove Public Road two-storey wooden and concrete building which housed four families, was set on fire by unknown arsonists.
The GFS said that it was alerted to the fire at about 02:34h. Upon receiving the call, water tenders from the Eccles and Diamond fire stations were dispatched to the location.
Some of the occupants of the house were at home at the time the fire erupted and were able to vacate the premises unharmed.
The house and all contents therein were completely destroyed, leaving the 13 persons homeless.
Kaieteur News understands that the owner of the property has died but the property is the subject of a dispute.
Investigations are ongoing.
Pres. Ali begging for loans!!
Feb 04, 2023SportsMax – After nearly two weeks of preparation in Bulawayo, West Indies interim head coach is eagerly awaiting the first ball of the series this morning. According to Andre Coley, the...
Feb 04, 2023
Feb 04, 2023
Feb 04, 2023
Feb 04, 2023
Feb 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – I met a man a few days ago and we struck up a casual conversation. We joked and poked fun at each other. As... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]