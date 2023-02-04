Grove house maliciously set on fire… 13 homeless

Kaieteur News – Thirteen persons are now homeless after a Grove, East Bank Demerara (ECD) house was maliciously destroyed by fire during the wee hours of Friday, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said.

The Fire Service, in a statement said that the Lot 110 Grove Public Road two-storey wooden and concrete building which housed four families, was set on fire by unknown arsonists.

The GFS said that it was alerted to the fire at about 02:34h. Upon receiving the call, water tenders from the Eccles and Diamond fire stations were dispatched to the location.

Some of the occupants of the house were at home at the time the fire erupted and were able to vacate the premises unharmed.

The house and all contents therein were completely destroyed, leaving the 13 persons homeless.

Kaieteur News understands that the owner of the property has died but the property is the subject of a dispute.

Investigations are ongoing.