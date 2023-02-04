Latest update February 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Grove house maliciously set on fire… 13 homeless

Feb 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Thirteen persons are now homeless after a Grove, East Bank Demerara (ECD) house was maliciously destroyed by fire during the wee hours of Friday, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said.

The Fire Service, in a statement said that the Lot 110 Grove Public Road two-storey wooden and concrete building which housed four families, was set on fire by unknown arsonists.

The Grove house on fire (Joseph Allen photo)

The Grove house on fire (Joseph Allen photo)

The GFS said that it was alerted to the fire at about 02:34h. Upon receiving the call, water tenders from the Eccles and Diamond fire stations were dispatched to the location.

Some of the occupants of the house were at home at the time the fire erupted and were able to vacate the premises unharmed.

The house and all contents therein were completely destroyed, leaving the 13 persons homeless.

Kaieteur News understands that the owner of the property has died but the property is the subject of a dispute.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Windies interim coach Coley said preparation for Zimbabwe has been ‘sufficient’

Windies interim coach Coley said preparation for Zimbabwe has been...

Feb 04, 2023

SportsMax – After nearly two weeks of preparation in Bulawayo, West Indies interim head coach is eagerly awaiting the first ball of the series this morning. According to Andre Coley, the...
Read More
Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews sponsorship of RHTYSC U-15 Team for 26th year

Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews sponsorship of...

Feb 04, 2023

Harpy Eagles falter on Day three

Harpy Eagles falter on Day three

Feb 04, 2023

BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ concludes today

BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ concludes today

Feb 04, 2023

Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s over-40

Sunrisers Masters beat Invaders Masters in...

Feb 04, 2023

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine...

Feb 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]