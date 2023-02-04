Contractor behind schedule for completion of $346M Bamia Primary School – David Patterson

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson on Friday disclosed that the $346M Baima Primary School is behind schedule for completion as works are only about 20 percent completed.

In a Facebook post, the former Minister of Public Infrastructure and Opposition MP reminded that on November 8, 2021, a $346M contract was awarded to St8ment Investment Inc. for the construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School in Region Ten.

Patterson shared that St8ment Investment Inc. was incorporated in March of 2021 and its principals are Rawle Ferguson and Kerwin Bollers of Hits and Jams Entertainment along with Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and Kashif Muhammed of the Kashif and Shanghai football tournament.

The contract for the school has a 20 month lifespan, which means that the project should be completed in July this year. The MP shared that to date almost 50 percent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractor.

“The photos below were taken on Tuesday January 31, 2023 at 12:20pm, as shown no more than twenty (20%) percent (being generous) of the project has been completed with less than seven months remaining,” he posted.

Patterson further noted in his post that during the examination of the estimates, the government and their supporters made light of the issues raised, preferring to comment on the oversight by a Regional MP as to the actual time that elapsed, as opposed to responding to when will the project be finally completed and, if the government deems the project to be providing value for money to Region 10.

As reported, the contract for the school was signed at the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. Subject minister Nigel Dharamlall, at the time of the signing, said that the project is expected to be completed within 20 months.

“This area is very important in the development scope of our country because of its magnitude and because of its potential,” the Minister said while urging the contractor to utilise labour from within the community as it will create employment for persons there.

“Part of the vision of His Excellency [President Irfaan Ali] is to ensure that whatever resources we place into different regions, that employment creation is one of those outcomes, as well as wealth generation. So, this is not an investment in a school alone, but it is also an investment in the wider economy of Region 10,” Dharamlall said. Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 10, Dwight John, who inked the contract on behalf of the Region, emphasised the need for a school in the locale considering the expanded housing drive.

Bids were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in July 2021 during which time four companies made submissions. Noteworthy is the fact, that St8ment Investment Inc. was incorporated the same year it received the contract to construct the school.

Kaieteur News understands that when fully completed, the school will accommodate some 800 students.