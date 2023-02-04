BCQS Guyana Squash Masters’ concludes today

Kaieteur News – On Thursday saw the return of players at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC) located along Camp Street, Georgetown; for Day Two of the BCQS 2023 Squash Masters. A good day for squash; players were hyped to hit the courts for the second day of competition. With fifteen matches carded for the evening; two Women’s 35 and-over matches, as well as four Men’s 30-44 matches, one Men’s 45-55 match and five Men’s 55-64 matches.

Day Two got off to a foul start, as Dennis Dias received his second win in the tournament in the Men’s 65 open category by way of a walk-over when he had a no show from Tony Roach.

However, Kathy Ten Pow and Lydia Fraser both picked up their second win in the 35-and-over category winning 11-0, 11-0 11-1 and 11-6, 11-3, 11-2 respectively.

Likewise, Alex Arjoon and Daniel Ince won their first in the Men’s 30-44 categories. Arjoon defeated Javid Rahaman 11-3, 11-4, 11-3 and Daniel Ince defeated Nicholas Narain 11-3, 11-7, 11-1.

Match six: Saw Barbadian Marlon White going up against Narendra Singh in the third of the five Men’s 55-64 matches, as the game went on White’s length and accurate short game, started to take its toll and although his opponent (Singh) looked a seasoned campaigner, he was no match to White’s accuracy; as White ease to a 3-0 victory over Singh.

Nicolette Fernandes defeated Regan Pollard 3-0. While Barbadian Shawn Simpson defeated Jonathan Antczak 1-7, 11-1, 11-2 and Jason van Dijk defeated Reagan Rodrigues 11-5, 11-1, 11-4 in the other Men’s 30-44 category matches.

Also in the final two Men’s 55-64 category matches; the swift and crafty Mark Sealy outplayed Peter Harris in a 3-0 victory and Triumphant Brian Edwards came out on top of the agile Dean Straker (out of Barbados) 11-13, 11-5, 11-3, 9-11 and 11-4.

Yesterday World Masters Semi finalist Mark Sealy took on ‘Home town Hero’ Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci. Then main events of the night; semi finals between Alex Arjoon and defending BCQS Men’s 30 and-over 2022 champion – Daniel Ince. The last time they played in Senior Nationals, Arjoon bested Ince 3-1 in a tight finish. Last of the semi finals were between Nicolette Fernandes and Barbados – Shawn Simpson (the Tallest Man on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour).

The tournament is sponsored by Sanjay Amin – Director of BCQS Squash Masters, Barbados.