Bandit fatally shot by businessman during robbery of food vendors

…getaway driver charged as police hunt two accomplices

Kaieteur News – A bandit was on January 25 last shot dead while he and his accomplices were robbing a couple, who are food vendors at Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Akeem Granville of Sophia, Guyana.

According to police, the robbery took place around 21:46 hrs along the Industry Access Road moments after the couple, a carpenter and his wife, had closed their food stand.

The couple was reportedly about to enter a taxi when Granville, armed with a gun and two other men identified as “Chicks” and “Naldo” pounced on them and relieved them of a cellphone and $2000.

Shortly thereafter, gunshots from a group of men standing across the road sent the bandits scampering from the location.

Granville was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a car where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and, according to police, the bullet passed through.

The robbery was not yet reported but the driver of the vehicle which took Granville to the hospital was detained by police for questioning. The man, identified as 35-year-old Sherwayne Freeman, a labourer of Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) told the law enforcement officers that he was the getaway driver.

Freeman has since been charged with armed robbery and was remanded to prison on January 30 following his court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court. He is expected to return to court on February 23, 2023.

Reports are that Freeman named Granville as the mastermind of the robbery. He said that Granville had called him around 17:30 hrs on January 25 to pick him up in Georgetown. The man reportedly said Granville told him he had to “make a spin”.

Freeman reportedly picked Granville up from the Sophia bus park and they went to Albouystown where they picked up “Chicks” and “Naldo”.

Granville then allegedly instructed Freeman to take them to the Guinness Bar located at the Plaisance ‘Line Top’. Upon arrival, Freeman said he was told to turn back because the bar was “not so bright [lively]”.

On their way back, Granville allegedly told him to turn onto the Industry Access Road where they saw the couple standing next to a car. It was at this point, Freeman claimed that Granville said, “we will rob them two people”.

Freeman allegedly parked a short distance away while Granville, “Chicks” and “Naldo” exited the car. Shortly after, Freeman said he heard gunshots and saw the three men running towards his car. They subsequently entered.

The getaway driver said that Granville told him that he was shot and he then drove to ‘D’ Field Sophia, where ‘Chicks’ and ‘Naldo’ came off.

Freeman said that he then drove Granville to the Georgetown Public Hospital where doctors pronounced Granville dead.

Meanwhile, police discovered during their investigation that a businessman -a licensed firearm holder – had shot at Granville and his accomplices while they were robbing the couple.

The businessman was subsequently detained and questioned. He reportedly told police that he was standing across the Industry Access Road when heard a firearm being cranked. The sound made him look over the road and he soon realized that the couple was being robbed.

The businessman said that he attempted to intervene to save the couple but as he was crossing the road, one of the bandits pointed a gun at him. Fearful that he was going to be shot, he reacted by pulling out his gun and shooting first.

The businessman said that he was unaware that he had actually shot one of the bandits because they had all fled the scene.

Investigations are ongoing as police search for the two suspects “Chicks” and “Naldo”.