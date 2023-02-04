26-year-old woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that a 26-year-old woman from Region Five, who contracted the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,295.

Meanwhile, the Ministry via its dashboard revealed that 14 new cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 93 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 71,585 persons have recovered.