$13B approved to upgrade markets across the country

Kaieteur News – The Committee of Supply on Wednesday approved $13B allocated in the 2023 national budget for the continuation of upgrades to markets across the country. Some $87.4B was allocated to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development which has responsibility for the renovation and rehabilitation of markets across the country.

During the Consideration of the Estimates of the 2023 budget, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall was asked by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul when the upgrades would be done to the Parika and Mon Repos markets. Mahipaul said that money was allocated for this purpose since 2020.

“Sir [Speaker of the National of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir] in excess of $21 billion this project code had since 2020, two projects continue to reoccur in this project code line item and it is the Mon Repos market and the Parika market. Since 2020, they have been coming and coming, would the honourable minister please provide us with an update on the current status of these two markets and if they are expected to be finished in 2023 or would they reoccur in 2024,” Mahipaul asked.

Responding to the question, Minister Dharamall said that the markets have been upgraded consistently over the years. The minister said that the work on the markets is being done in phases. “We will see resources every year allocated in the budget for these markets.”

“Mr. Chairman, we have put a lot of resources towards transforming regional economies and market places are a significant centre of business in many of our regions and these markets have been a hodgepodge arrangement. We have decided as a government to enhance the quality of services at these markets so resources have been geared towards Parika, Mon Repos, Charity…many markets across the country,” the Minister said.

Not stating the percentage of works completed, the Minister shared that at the Mon Repos Market, the eastern wing is near completion. Dharamlall told the Committee of Supply that the eastern wing will have tiled surfaces while the western wing, where work has already started, will have a mezzanine floor. The minister disclosed that the Mon Repos Market will be modernized.

Speaking to the upgrades at the Parika Market, Dharamlall said that the area has been relatively congested for a number of years and that government has taken a decision to do works in phases. He disclosed that the market will be rebuilt and expanded in steel so that it can accommodate more vendors.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported that the rehabilitation of the Parika Market began in 2021 when a $29.2M contract was signed in mid-July between the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and Vals Construction to complete phase one of the project.

At that contract signing, it was noted that the project would see the construction of 1000 sq. ft. of roof with translucent sheets that would allow natural light to illuminate the market, a 300-foot concrete and steel fencing would be constructed, and the establishment of a four-chamber sanitary facility. Major works were also slated to be done on the electrical distribution system.

It was also reported that when the works on the market are completed, vendors will vend under better and improved conditions.

In December 2022, the Ministry inked another contract with Panko Steel Fabrication and Construction to complete phase two of the market project. Works are ongoing there to the tune of $230,136,170.

Meanwhile, the Ministry had signed a $619M contract with Vals Construction last November to complete phase three of the Mon Repos Market project.

As reported in the media, the upgrade to the Mon Repos Market began back in 2020. The decision to upgrade the facility was premised on its dilapidated state.