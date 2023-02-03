‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ business directory launched

Kaieteur News – ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., a business coaching and Investment Company in Guyana that partnered with Creative Tech Hub Caribbean, last Friday, launched the first edition of the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ edition of the Business Directory at a reception hosted at Hotel Torarica, Paramaribo.

During the ceremony, Anuskha Sonai, President of Creative Tech Hub Caribbean, informed the gathering that the ‘Who’s Who Business Directory’ has amassed a following in the Caribbean Region for nearly two decades. It has publications in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. This is the first publication for Suriname.

As such, she lauded ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc.’s launch of the fourth edition of the ‘Who’s Who Guyana’ edition in November 2022.

Chairman of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., Dr. Vishnu Doerga, told the gathering of stakeholders and dignitaries of the versatile ways the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ Business Directory can be used, while noting that it is an all-encompassing tool for investors who are presented with credible company profiles surrounding fourteen industries across Suriname’s economy.

Rishma Kuldipsingh, Suriname’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation, referred to the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ directory as a “business guide” which will present Suriname as a key international partner among trade and investment, achieving visibility.

Similarly, Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin marveled at the use of the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ directory which creates ease for the integration of markets.

“When you think about investing in Suriname or Guyana, or together, you are accessing not only the two markets; you are accessing 650 million people,” the Surinamese Minister said.

In its unveiling, the cover boasts the Hypermodern Assuria Hermitage High-Rise, Suriname’s first smart building, untouched greenery, and the country’s beloved Srefidensi ‘I love SU’ Monument.

Alongside the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ Business directory, was the launch of the updated www.whoswho.sr website, equipped with an interface designed to navigate company profiles as part of the gateway to build and invest in Suriname, and the new, readily accessible e-directory.