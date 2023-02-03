Latest update February 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ business directory launched

Feb 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., a business coaching and Investment Company in Guyana that partnered with Creative Tech Hub Caribbean, last Friday, launched the first edition of the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ edition of the Business Directory at a reception hosted at Hotel Torarica, Paramaribo.

During the ceremony, Anuskha Sonai, President of Creative Tech Hub Caribbean, informed the gathering that the ‘Who’s Who Business Directory’ has amassed a following in the Caribbean Region for nearly two decades.  It has publications in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. This is the first publication for Suriname.

As such, she lauded ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc.’s launch of the fourth edition of the ‘Who’s Who Guyana’ edition in November 2022.

Chairman of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., Dr. Vishnu Doerga, told the gathering of stakeholders and dignitaries of the versatile ways the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ Business Directory can be used, while noting that it is an all-encompassing tool for investors who are presented with credible company profiles surrounding fourteen industries across Suriname’s economy.

Pictured at the launch of the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ business directory are (at far left) Anuskha Sonai, President of Creative Tech Hub Caribbean, and (at far right) President of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. Dr. Vishnu Deorga along with other Guyanese and Surinamese dignitaries.

Pictured at the launch of the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ business directory are (at far left) Anuskha Sonai, President of Creative Tech Hub Caribbean, and (at far right) President of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. Dr. Vishnu Deorga along with other Guyanese and Surinamese dignitaries.

Rishma Kuldipsingh, Suriname’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation, referred to the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ directory as a “business guide” which will present Suriname as a key international partner among trade and investment, achieving visibility.

Similarly, Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin marveled at the use of the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ directory which creates ease for the integration of markets.

“When you think about investing in Suriname or Guyana, or together, you are accessing not only the two markets; you are accessing 650 million people,” the Surinamese Minister said.

In its unveiling, the cover boasts the Hypermodern Assuria Hermitage High-Rise, Suriname’s first smart building, untouched greenery, and the country’s beloved Srefidensi ‘I love SU’ Monument.

Alongside the ‘Who’s Who in Suriname’ Business directory, was the launch of the updated www.whoswho.sr website, equipped with an interface designed to navigate company profiles as part of the gateway to build and invest in Suriname, and the new, readily accessible e-directory.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

Feb 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) local calendar started on Wednesday with the first international Squash tournament – the BCQS Squash Masters. This tournament consists...
Read More
Nandu stands firm to achieve debut century 

Nandu stands firm to achieve debut century 

Feb 03, 2023

“The Opening Day Stakes” kicks off Horse Racing in February

“The Opening Day Stakes” kicks off Horse...

Feb 03, 2023

Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf Tournament at LGC on Saturday

Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf...

Feb 03, 2023

PKFF Easter Weekend Games to return

PKFF Easter Weekend Games to return

Feb 03, 2023

West Indies name squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

West Indies name squad for ICC Women’s T20...

Feb 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]