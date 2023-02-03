Latest update February 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf Tournament at LGC on Saturday

Feb 03, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Golf is back in a big way with big prizes up for grabs including free overseas golf at year end.

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) partners with TOP BRANDZ Distributors – The Sole distributor for Corona Beer, Modelo and Goya brand products.

Top Brandz Inaugural medal play tournament will be the LGC’s grand season opening tournament featuring 18 holes of competition.

The prizes will range from first to third best overall net scores, Best gross score, closest to the pin and longest drive.  In addition to the trophies and prizes, contestants will earn points based on their positions.

Top Brandz Marketing Manager, Dinesh Ramsahai (left) hands over the cheque to VP of the LGC, Brian Hackett (centre) and LGC PRO Paton George (right).

Top Brandz Marketing Manager, Dinesh Ramsahai (left) hands over the cheque to VP of the LGC, Brian Hackett (centre) and LGC PRO Paton George (right).

The 2023 season will feature a season long point chase competition that will run throughout the year.  Players will earn points at each sponsored tournament.  The top five point earners will be rewarded richly at the conclusion of the season, with the overall winner earning free entries to both the Guyana Open and Suriname Invitational golf tournaments.

The points chase will culminate with the awarding of the top 3 winners giving free entries to the Season opening Guyana Open golf competition and positions four and five given free entry to the Macorp golf challenge.

Saturday’s Top Brandz medal play tournament will feature some of the best golfers from Guyana along with a few golfers from other countries.  Competition is expected to be intense as golfers have waited for the rains to stop and are chopping at the bits to get back into the swing.

Top brands Other products offered are Coronita Beer, Clorox, Welch’s, Pinesol, Glad and the Sprayway Brands.  Managing Director of Top Brandz Mr. Wayne James has committed to growing the partnership with the Lusignan golf club not just through the sponsorship of this season opening golf tournament but has discussed other avenues of partnerships that will help to open the Lusignan Golf Club to more persons.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

Feb 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) local calendar started on Wednesday with the first international Squash tournament – the BCQS Squash Masters. This tournament consists...
Read More
Nandu stands firm to achieve debut century 

Nandu stands firm to achieve debut century 

Feb 03, 2023

“The Opening Day Stakes” kicks off Horse Racing in February

“The Opening Day Stakes” kicks off Horse...

Feb 03, 2023

Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf Tournament at LGC on Saturday

Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf...

Feb 03, 2023

PKFF Easter Weekend Games to return

PKFF Easter Weekend Games to return

Feb 03, 2023

West Indies name squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

West Indies name squad for ICC Women’s T20...

Feb 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]