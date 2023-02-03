Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf Tournament at LGC on Saturday

Kaieteur News – Golf is back in a big way with big prizes up for grabs including free overseas golf at year end.

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) partners with TOP BRANDZ Distributors – The Sole distributor for Corona Beer, Modelo and Goya brand products.

Top Brandz Inaugural medal play tournament will be the LGC’s grand season opening tournament featuring 18 holes of competition.

The prizes will range from first to third best overall net scores, Best gross score, closest to the pin and longest drive. In addition to the trophies and prizes, contestants will earn points based on their positions.

The 2023 season will feature a season long point chase competition that will run throughout the year. Players will earn points at each sponsored tournament. The top five point earners will be rewarded richly at the conclusion of the season, with the overall winner earning free entries to both the Guyana Open and Suriname Invitational golf tournaments.

The points chase will culminate with the awarding of the top 3 winners giving free entries to the Season opening Guyana Open golf competition and positions four and five given free entry to the Macorp golf challenge.

Saturday’s Top Brandz medal play tournament will feature some of the best golfers from Guyana along with a few golfers from other countries. Competition is expected to be intense as golfers have waited for the rains to stop and are chopping at the bits to get back into the swing.

Top brands Other products offered are Coronita Beer, Clorox, Welch’s, Pinesol, Glad and the Sprayway Brands. Managing Director of Top Brandz Mr. Wayne James has committed to growing the partnership with the Lusignan golf club not just through the sponsorship of this season opening golf tournament but has discussed other avenues of partnerships that will help to open the Lusignan Golf Club to more persons.