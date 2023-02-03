“The Opening Day Stakes” kicks off Horse Racing in February

Kaieteur News – The much anticipated sport of kings known as Horse Racing is back with a bang on February 26th 2023, when the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee stages the “The Opening Day Stakes”.

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee had a bumper year in 2022 with races that spanned from Rising Sun Turf Club to Bush Lot Turf Club. Immeasurable earth works was done to the Rising Sun Turf Club to bring the facility to a higher standard befitting of hosting the 2022 Guyana Cup. Dubbed as one of the largest and most successful events for 2022, The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee promises to aim even higher for 2023 with new attractions and race dates with the highest purse ever offered in Guyana’s history.

The official launch of the racing is carded for February at the Rising Sun Turf Club for “The Opening Day Stakes”. The JJTRC has been working closely with stables and horse owners across Guyana to reassure them that the sport is very much alive. Trainers have been spending countless hours with these horses to ensure they can compete with a fighting chance to win the bragging rights and trophies. The provisional programme was carefully designed to ensure all stables and competitors have a chance to compete.

Race 1: B Class & Lower – 1600MM (Total Purse $3,875,000)

Purse – 1st $2,000,000, 2nd $1,000,000, 3rd $500,000, 4th $250,000,

5th $125,000 (Entry Fee – $232,500 / Late Entry Fee – $310,000)

Race 2: F Class & Lower Also Open To E Class First Time Starters In Guyana – 1100MM (Total Purse $1,162,500)

Purse – 1st $600,000, 2nd $300,000, 3rd $150,000, 4th $75,000,

5th $37,500 (Entry Fee – $69,750 / Late Entry Fee – $93,000)

Race 3: G3 & Lower – 1400MM (Total Purse $968,750)

Purse – 1st $500,000, 2nd $250,000, 3rd $125,000, 4th $62,500,

5th $31,250 (Entry Fee – $58,125 / Late Entry Fee – $77,500)

Race 4: 3 Year Old Guyana Bred Maiden – 1100MM (Total Purse $775,000)

Purse – 1st $400,000, 2nd $200,000, 3rd $100,000, 4th $50,000,

5th $25,000 (Entry Fee – $46,500 / Late Entry Fee – $62,000)

Race 5: J Class & Lower, Open To H Class Horses Non Earners In Last 2 Starts – 1400MM (Total Purse $581,250)

Purse – 1st $300,000, 2nd $150,000, 3rd $75,000, 4th $37,500,

5th $18,750 (Entry Fee – $34,875 / Late Entry Fee – $46,500)

Race 6: K Class Maidens & Open To L Class – 1400MM

(Total Purse $484,375)

Purse – 1st $250,000, 2nd $125,000, 3rd $62,500, 4th $31,250,

5th $15,625 (Entry Fee – $29,100 / Late Entry Fee – $38,750)

Race 7: L Class Maidens & Open To J3 First Time Starters – 1100MM

(Total Purse $387,500)

Purse – 1st $200,000, 2nd $100,000, 3rd $50,000, 4th $25,000,

5th $12,500 (Entry Fee – $23,250 / Late Entry Fee – $31,000)

When contacted, Mr. Nasrudeen “Junior” Mohamed indicated, “All purse monies advertised above are to be paid in Guyana Currency. We’re accepting entries from February 6th 2023 and the entries close on 20th February 2023. All horse owners and stables are urged to enter between the stipulated days because we would not be accepting entries after the 20th of February. For entries please call Jingo Jagdeo at 618-7278, Fazal Habibulla at 611-1141 or whatsapp, Nic Chadee on 1-868-386-2432. We have a very exciting year planned for the racing enthusiasts so continue the hard work and be prepared to be showcased on the world stage.”