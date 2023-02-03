Latest update February 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
By happen stance on January 23, 2023, I scanned the Chronicle Newspaper, of that day, and came across a letter headlined ‘Alexander`s actions are of concern’.
I immediately checked to see who authored the letter. That person turned out to be one Neil Kumar, a rabble-rousing former PPP Member of Parliament, who in decades had failed to make it past the back bench of the National Assembly.
Mr. Kumar sought to castigate me for my strident positions taken as a GECOM Commissioner. His castigation is not worthy of my attention. My positions are publicly known. I will therefore leave that to the reasonable and non-partisans of the public to be the judge. Mr. Kumar in his attempt to give credibility to his diatribe sought to provide the public with a negative character reference (character assassination) of me, which may even be libelous. The effect of that attempt can only be the depiction of Mr. Kumar as a vile, and malicious stranger to the truth.
Here is my evidence.
The Kumars` and their ilk seem to have a difficulty with my presence on the national landscape and of recent are seeking to tarnish my reputation in their bid to discredit my contributions. It has not worked, and will not work. My record is public knowledge and beyond revision or distortion by Kumar. I will not be deterred from my endeavor to continue in service to the Nation, and the people of African descent as they strive to realize the UN`s 2015 – 2024 goals: Recognition, Justice and Development for the people of African descent.
A Luta Continua! Tu Ta Shinda!
Regards,
Vincent Alexander, A.A
