The Kumars` and their ilk seem to have a difficulty with my presence on the national landscape

By happen stance on January 23, 2023, I scanned the Chronicle Newspaper, of that day, and came across a letter headlined ‘Alexander`s actions are of concern’.

I immediately checked to see who authored the letter. That person turned out to be one Neil Kumar, a rabble-rousing former PPP Member of Parliament, who in decades had failed to make it past the back bench of the National Assembly.

Mr. Kumar sought to castigate me for my strident positions taken as a GECOM Commissioner. His castigation is not worthy of my attention. My positions are publicly known. I will therefore leave that to the reasonable and non-partisans of the public to be the judge. Mr. Kumar in his attempt to give credibility to his diatribe sought to provide the public with a negative character reference (character assassination) of me, which may even be libelous. The effect of that attempt can only be the depiction of Mr. Kumar as a vile, and malicious stranger to the truth.

Here is my evidence.

He claimed that I was removed as Regional Executive Officer at Region # 3 (fiction). The fact is that I refused a transfer to Region # 8 and tendered my resignation. The Government wanted to retain my services as a Regional Executive Officer. He also claimed that I was removed from the University of Guyana (fiction). I worked at UG for 25 unbroken years-an academic for six years, Deputy Registrar for thirteen years, and Registrar for six years. At age sixty I did not seek a renewal of my contract. Mr. Kumar`s contention exposes the nature of the man. I was not removed. Mr. Kumar further contended that I was removed from the Leadership of the PNC, and as a Parliamentarian. Seems like Mr. Kumar is a record keeper of things PNC, and Alexander, except that his research resulted in fiction rather than fact. Perhaps, Kumar is incapable of conducting proper research, or too lazy, or has intentionally set out to mislead the public, in furtherance of his objective to discredit me. His purported research results exposes his inability and or character. Fact, I served one term as a parliamentarian during which time I was promoted from the back bench to the front bench, unlike Mr. Kumar who served many terms and was never considered worthy by his party for promotion beyond the back bench. In two thousand and six, after serving one term, I was not returned to Parliament, since the PNC thought it fit for me to serve as a Commissioner of GECOM. I am now in my sixteenth year as a Commissioner. I was not removed from Parliament, I served the entire term for which I was extracted to serve. He suggested that my tenure on the Local Government Task Force was questionable. I withdrew from the Local Government Task Force after eight years of tireless service, however the PNC recruited me as its expert, due to my certification as a legislative drafter, to work with the Select Committee which was finalizing the legislation that resulted from the work of the Task Force. Along with the late Navin Chandarpal, I drafted the legislation for Fiscal Transfers. How questionable was my role and contribution? This seems more like a question of Kumar`s state of mind for him to baselessly question my role. As a wannabe pretender on things PNC, Kumar states that I was swiftly removed as Chairperson of the YSM. Fact, I served a full term as YSM chairman and was reelected to serve a second term. I opted to travel overseas to further my studies. In my absence, the YSM found a replacement. After my return I continued my political service and ascendancy unto the position of Acting Chairman of the Party in the stead of the late Winston Murray, who was pursuing studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School.

The Kumars` and their ilk seem to have a difficulty with my presence on the national landscape and of recent are seeking to tarnish my reputation in their bid to discredit my contributions. It has not worked, and will not work. My record is public knowledge and beyond revision or distortion by Kumar. I will not be deterred from my endeavor to continue in service to the Nation, and the people of African descent as they strive to realize the UN`s 2015 – 2024 goals: Recognition, Justice and Development for the people of African descent.

A Luta Continua! Tu Ta Shinda!

Vincent Alexander, A.A