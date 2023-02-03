The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) local calendar started on Wednesday with the first international Squash tournament – the BCQS Squash Masters.

This tournament consists of five categories namely; Women’s 30-44, Men’s 30-44, 45-54, 55-64 and 65-and-over categories.

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters; a four-day tournament will be running from February 1 – 4 at the Georgetown Club Court located along Camp Street, Georgetown.

Day one started in sublime fashion, seeing our local squash players showcasing tenacity and resilience on the first day of competition.

Dennis Dias won in the Men’s 65 & over category, while the two Barbadians, Peter Harris and Sanjay Amin, along with Guyanese Lloyd Fung-A-Fat registered wins in the Men’s 55-64 categories.

Javid Rahaman, Janathan Antczak, Regan Pollard, Nicolas Narain and Nicolette Fernandes were dominant in the Men’s 30-44 categories, registering convincing wins when they took the court. Lydia Fraser, Kathy Ten-Pow and Hazel-Anne Sandy registered early wins in the Women’s 35 & over category.

In the first match in the Men’s 65 & over category, Barbadian Orson Simpson met with Dennis Dias with the Simpson getting off to a winning start, securing the first game 12 – 10.

However, Dias came back strongly in the second finishing 11 – 6 to level the score 1 – 1. At the end of the third set Simpson led 2-1 but Dias showed his class quickly moving to 8-1 in the fourth set, which closed at 11-2. At this time, the match was finely poised at 2-2. Dias delivered some crafty shots in the final play, adjusting his line and length nicely to defeat his Bajan counterpart, 3-2.

In the Men’s 30-44 category, Regan Pollard defeated Jason van Dijk 3-0 (11-5, 11-9) while Nicolas Narain defeated Javed Ali, coming from behind to deliver a masterful 1 – 3 victory over Ali (4-11, 11-5, 11-5 and 11-7).

Jonathan Antczak also defeated Lee Fung-A-Fat 3 – 0 (15-13, 11-4, 11-4), Javid Rahaman copped a 3-0 victory over Dane Pereira, winning 11-1, 11-2, and 11-5 and the classy Nicolette Fernandes proved to be too good for her male counterpart Reagan Rodrigues, winning the match 3-0.

Tian Edwards suffered two defeats in the Women’s 35 & Over category, losing to Kathy Ten Pow 3-0 (11-1, 11-2, 11-1) and Lydia Fraser (11-6, 11-3, 11-2), respectively. Vincentian Hazel-Anne Sandy also defeated Anna Perreira out of Canada (11-9, 13-11 and 11-7) in the 35 & Over category.

Across in the Men’s 55-64 categories, the match between Sanjay Amin and Rob Edwards the latter win 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, and 11-8) while Brian Edwards went up against Barbadian Peter Harris in another 55-64 matches.

Harris, however, took the lead straight away 1 – 0 ending the first set 11-4. Harris then went on to increase his lead to 2 – 0 in the second, finishing 11-5. The third game between the two was an equal contest before Harris tipped past Edwards in an 11-8 victory, to claim a convincing 3-0 victory.

Dean Straker out of Barbados went up against Lloyld Fung-a-Fat in the last of the 55-64 category matches. Straker looked solid at the start, before Fung-A-Fat took control at the end of the first set winning 11-6 while Lloyd also won the second set 11 – 6.

In the third set, Straker fought hard but Fung-A-Fat came out on top nevertheless, winning 11 – 7 to secure the 3 – 0 victory over his Bajan counterpart.

The tournament is sponsored by the Director of BCQS International based in Barbados – Sanjay Amin. Fifteen matches were carded for Day two at the same venue.