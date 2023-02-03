Latest update February 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Seven firms bid to supply ICR equipment, other devices to Education Ministry

Feb 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday it was revealed that seven companies are looking to supply and install a quantity of computing devices and ICT equipment for the Ministry of Education.

At the opening it was revealed that the project is divided into 10 lots. Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) is for the contract to supply and delivery of tablets with detachable keyboards and a contract to supply and delivery of materials required for the fabrication of 140 new cane transport punt, a project for the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Supply and delivery of materials required for the fabrication of 140 new cane transport punt (barges).

Ministry of Education

Supply, delivery and installation of new computing devices and ICT equipment for ten smart rooms.

Supply and delivery of tablets with detachable keyboards.

Guyana Elections Commission

Provision of services for the maintenance of Perkins and Whisperwatt generators.

Provision of services Lot1: sanitary disposal service and Lot2: pest control service.

Ministry of Public Works

Provision of Insurance Services Lots 1 to 3.

Ministry of Public Works Provision of Insurance Services Lots 1 to 3.

Protected Areas Commission

Provision of Audit Service.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

The BCQS 2023 Squash Masters got off to a fine start on Wednesday

Feb 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) local calendar started on Wednesday with the first international Squash tournament – the BCQS Squash Masters. This tournament consists...
Read More
Nandu stands firm to achieve debut century 

Nandu stands firm to achieve debut century 

Feb 03, 2023

“The Opening Day Stakes” kicks off Horse Racing in February

“The Opening Day Stakes” kicks off Horse...

Feb 03, 2023

Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf Tournament at LGC on Saturday

Top Brandz host Grand season opening Golf...

Feb 03, 2023

PKFF Easter Weekend Games to return

PKFF Easter Weekend Games to return

Feb 03, 2023

West Indies name squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

West Indies name squad for ICC Women’s T20...

Feb 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]