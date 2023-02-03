Seven firms bid to supply ICR equipment, other devices to Education Ministry

Latest update February 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday it was revealed that seven companies are looking to supply and install a quantity of computing devices and ICT equipment for the Ministry of Education.
At the opening it was revealed that the project is divided into 10 lots. Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) is for the contract to supply and delivery of tablets with detachable keyboards and a contract to supply and delivery of materials required for the fabrication of 140 new cane transport punt, a project for the Guyana Sugar Corporation.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Sugar Corporation
Supply and delivery of materials required for the fabrication of 140 new cane transport punt (barges).
Ministry of Education
Supply, delivery and installation of new computing devices and ICT equipment for ten smart rooms.
Supply and delivery of tablets with detachable keyboards.
Guyana Elections Commission
Provision of services for the maintenance of Perkins and Whisperwatt generators.
Provision of services Lot1: sanitary disposal service and Lot2: pest control service.
Ministry of Public Works
Provision of Insurance Services Lots 1 to 3.
Protected Areas Commission
Provision of Audit Service.
